Jasmine Sanders Stuns In A White Dress For A Picnic-Themed Photo Shoot

On Saturday morning, Jasmine Sanders stunned her 3.9 million Instagram followers with a double-photo update from a picnic-themed photo shoot. According to her caption, the pic was taken by Amalie Gassmann. She also included a motivational message to her followers, saying that they were enough and did not need to prove themselves to anyone.

For her latest uploads, Jasmine wore an adorable white dress with three-quarter sleeves and a ruched square-cut neckline. Since her dress was so simple and chic in its design, the model played it up with lots of accessories, including layered gold necklaces with pendants, several rings, hoop earrings, and a couple of bracelets.

She left her long curly hair loose, allowing several of her tendrils to fall across her face, partially obscuring her bright blue eyes.

It appeared that the stunner wore a light layer of makeup designed to highlight her natural beauty. She seemed to be wearing pink lipstick, foundation, blush, and highlighter.

Jasmine posed outdoors near a white fence while sitting on some cushions. She held a bouquet of white flowers in her arms, and a tall plant with blossoming pink flowers was visible creeping up the building wall behind her.

It also looked like Jasmine held different flowers in the first pic from the second, as the first was tucked into a wicker basket and had slightly more variety in color. With blue sky visible behind her, it looked like a sunny day out, and the second image showed Jasmine leaning into the light.

For the first pic, Jasmine posed by folding her legs beneath her and leaning forward with her face resting against her fingertips. She changed up her pose for the second picture by turning to her side and extending her legs and burying her head in her hand while keeping her eyes closed and lips parted.

Thousands of Jasmine’s fans liked the pic, and it quickly racked up over 4,500 likes dozens of comments. Multiple people complimented the beauty by calling her a “natural beauty” and saying she had incredible eyes.

Her photographer Amalie commented on the pic, leaving two red heart emoji.

“Those eyes are magic @goldenbarbie,” gushed one fan, inserting a heart-eyes emoji into her message.

“What a beautiful face,” raved another alongside a string of heart-eyes and flame emoji.

Before her latest update, Jasmine shared another snap from the photo shoot, revealing that her outfit was provided by SHEIN’s newest collection. She included the exact dress model so that her fans could purchase it for themselves. She also tagged Amalie in that post, too.