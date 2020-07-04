’90 Day Fiancé’: Larissa Dos Santos Lima Is Reaching Out To Colt Johnson’s New Girlfriend

Larissa Dos Santos Lima has returned to TLC on a new season of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, and it looks like she’s ready to stir up some trouble, according to a report from Screen Rant.

Larissa was introduced to viewers when she appeared on Season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé with Colt Johnson. The couple met online and spent time getting to know each other before meeting in Mexico. After their initial meeting, Larissa returned home to Brazil and the couple made plans for her to move to America on the K-1 visa. When Larissa arrived stateside, she was immediately dissatisfied with Colt’s lifestyle, including the fact that he still lived with his mother, Debbie. The couple eventually got married but the union was plagued with drama, and they ended up calling it quits after 6 months and 3 incidents of domestic violence.

After the marriage ended, Colt began dating another Brazilian woman, Jess, who is also appearing on this season of Happily Ever After?. During the most recent episode, Larissa discovered her ex’s new girlfriend and decided it was her duty to reach out to Jess to warn her about Colt’s behavior in the past.

In Sunday’s episode, Larissa is seen acting on her plan and calling Jess on the phone. When the other woman picks up, she immediately assures her she isn’t crazy, but simply looking out for her best interest.

Fans of the series are questioning Larissa’s intentions, as she previously expressed a desire to reconnect with Colt. While talking to the show’s cameras, she explained that she missed her ex-husband and his appetite for sex, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

Larissa also compared Colt to her current boyfriend, Eric Nichols, saying that if she had to choose, she would pick Eric every single time.

“Between Eric and Colt, I pick Eric, of course,” she said. “Well, Eric is a Ferrari, and Colt is a Honda from 1980.”

Still, Larissa’s relationship with Eric is far from perfect and the two have broken up several times since meeting on Tinder. During this season of the show, the couple is also seen getting into multiple fights, and Larissa has even dared Eric to call the cops on her.

As for Johnson, his relationship with Jess appears to be going well and he’ll be preparing to tell his mother about his plans to travel to Brazil to meet his potential in-laws in the upcoming episode. Debbie has previously requested that her son avoid foreign women, so this revelation may trigger some unpleasant memories for the older woman.