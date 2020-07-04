Anna Vakili Flaunts Her Thick Thighs In New Instagram Snapshot

British reality TV star and model Anna Vakili went online on Friday and shared a sexy snapshot on Instagram in which she put on a leggy display to tease her fans.

In the picture, Anna could be seen rocking an over-sized, printed t-shirt to pull off a very casual look. She teamed the t-shirt with a pair of black fishnet socks.

In keeping with her signature style, she opted for a full face of makeup. The application seemingly featured a beige foundation that matched Anna’s sun-kissed skin tone. It looked like she dusted her cheeks with a bronze blush and opted for a nude shade of lipstick. Her eye makeup could not be seen as she accessorized with a pair of black sunglasses.

Anna, who gained popularity after participating in the popular series, Love Island, wore her highlighted tresses in waves and let her locks fall over her shoulder.

She did not mention the location but the photoshoot took place outdoors. A large glass window and a white wall could also be seen in the background. To pose, Anna could be seen sitting on gray chair. She stretched her bare legs forward and pulled the hemline of one of her socks. She looked away from the camera and puckered her lips.

In the caption, she informed her fans that her outfit was from the online clothing retailer, Fashion Nova, adding that the brand also sponsored her post. She also wrote that she’s bossy and doesn’t allow anyone to give her a hard time.

Within less than a day of posting, the snap garnered more than 22,000 likes. In addition to that, many of her followers took to the comments section and posted about 160 messages to praise Anna’s amazing figure and her beautiful look.

“Oh wow! Them legs are everything!!” one of her fans commented on the picture.

“You look absolutely stunning, Anna. Love you so much,” another user chimed in, adding multiple heart-eyed emoji.

“This is definitely my fave pic of you!!” a third follower wrote.

“Gorgeous! I love your style. You are amazing!” a fourth admirer remarked.

Other users posted words and phrases like “queen,” “perfect” and “lovely,” to express their admiration for the hottie.

Apart from her regular fans and followers, many other models and influencers also liked and commented on the pic, including Rosie Anna Williams, Laura Anderson, and Kendall Rae Knight.

