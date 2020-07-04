Demi Lovato Shares An Adorable Pic Of Her & Boyfriend Max Ehrich: ‘Thank You For Making Me The Happiest’

Early Saturday morning, Demi Lovato updated her 86.5 million Instagram followers with an adorable picture of her and boyfriend Max Ehrich nuzzling up close to one another.

Both Max and Demi were all smiles as they pressed their noses and chins against each other as if they had just kissed and were going back for more. It seemed that Max might have been the photographer based on the angle of the image.

In the caption, the “Sorry Not Sorry” singer said the picture might be her “favorite” one yet. She also thanked The Young and the Restless star for making her incredibly happy and said she loved him “soooo much.”

Demi added a few adoring emoji to her caption and tagged her boyfriend in the post.

The sweet snap looked like it was taken at the beach at night. Footprints in the sand and the ocean were visible in the background. What looked to be the moon shone brightly against the dark sky. It seemed like the pair were enjoying a moonlit stroll outside and thoroughly enjoying each other’s company.

In the snapshot, Demi appeared to be wearing a scarf of some kind while Max rocked a camouflage jacket and a black T-shirt. Demi’s dark hair was left loose as she leaned into her boyfriend, and she accessorized with large hoop earrings.

The 27-year-old singer’s fans went crazy over her latest upload. Within two hours of going live, the post had garnered over 716,900 likes and more than 3,600 comments.

Hundreds of users flocked to her comments section to compliment the couple and congratulate Demi on finding someone who makes her so happy.

Max commented on the pic, writing, “I love you infinitely baby. Brb boutta kiss u.”

“EXCUSE ME / THIS SHOULD HAVE BEEN A DOUBLE DATE – ME AND THE MOON! MY GIRLFRIEND,” joked So Random! star Matthew Scott Montgomery.

“Ahhhhh I love seeing you so happy!” gushed one fan.

“Sis cutest picture and cutest humans I’ve ever seen. you two COULDNT be cuter. I love you so much,” raved another.

“I’ve seen you smile many times but never have I seen you this happy!!” chimed in a third user.

Demi has been having a hard time recently due to the loss of her beloved grandfather, Perry Hart. The Inquisitr reported that she had shared a heartfelt Instagram post in his memory last week. Some of her fans hoped and theorized that Max has been keeping her company and offering her support through her grief.