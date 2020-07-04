Dajana Gudić Sizzles In A Tiny, American Flag Bikini On Instagram

Bosnian Instagram model and TV host Dajana Gudić took to her Instagram page on Friday and shared a hot bikini snapshot to tease her 700,000-plus followers.

In the pic, the hottie could be seen rocking a skimpy two-piece bathing suit with the American flag printed on it. The tiny ensemble allowed her to show off major skin, particularly an ample amount of cleavage. The bikini also enabled Dajana to put her taut stomach and sexy legs on full display. To spice things up, she oiled her body to pull off a very sexy look.

She opted for a full face of makeup. The application seemingly included some foundation that gave her face a dewy look. She dusted her cheeks with a bronze blush, wore a nude lipstick, applied a shimmery brown eyeshadow, opted for winged eyeliner, and a thick coat of mascara. It looked like she finished off her makeup application with dark, well-defined eyebrows.

She wore her brunette tresses in soft waves and let her locks cascade over her shoulders and back. In terms of jewelry, she chose a dainty pendant that rested at the base of her throat.

According to the geotag, the picture was captured somewhere in Beverly Hills, California. For the outdoor photoshoot, Dajana could be seen standing against the background of a swimming pool and some trees. She stood with her legs slightly spread apart, raised her arms and held her hair with one hand, lifted her chin, closed her eyes, and puckered her lips.

Per the tags in her post, her sexy bathing suit was from the online beachwear retailer, Yandy. She also tagged Dreamstate photography services for acknowledgement.

Within 11 hours of going live, the racy snapshot amassed more than 6,300 likes. In addition to that, many of her followers took to the comments section and posted about 270 messages to praise her amazing body and beautiful looks.

“God bless your bikini,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“Damn, you are looking smoking hot babe,” another user chimed in.

“You are my idol. What an amazing figure,” a third follower wrote.

“You are absolutely gorgeous and this bikini makes you look super sexy. Keep rocking,” a fourth admirer remarked.

Apart from Dajana’s regular fans and followers, the snap was also liked by many other models and IG influencers, including Ella Rose, Daniella Chavez, and Casey Fleyshman.

Dajana not only strips down to her lingerie and bikinis to impress her Instagram fans but she also shows off her incredible sense of style from time to time. As The Inquisitr previously noted, she shared a snap a while ago in which she could be seen rocking a glamorous black dress.