Jackie Janzer Shows Off Her Slender Figure And Tattooed Body In A White Crop Top And Panties

Austrian tattoo model Jackie Janzer took to her Instagram page and wowed her fans with a hot new snapshot.

In the picture, Jackie could be seen rocking a white crop top that featured spaghetti straps. The tiny ensemble enabled her to show off her bare midsection as well as the tattoos under her chest and on the stomach. She teamed the skimpy top with a pair of white panties that drew attention toward her taut stomach and lean legs.

She appeared to have applied a full face of makeup but chose subtle shades so as not to overdo her look. The application seemingly featured some foundation, a nude blush, light pink lipstick, and brown eyeshadow. It looked like she finished off her makeup application with lined eyes, a thin coat of mascara, and defined eyebrows.

Jackie wore her brunette tresses down and let her locks cascade over her shoulders and arms. In terms of jewelry, she only opted for silver labret studs in her cheeks.

According to the geotag, the snap was captured in her hometown of Vienna in Austria. To strike pose, Jackie knelt on a wooden floor against the background of an abstract painting. She kept a hand on her shoulders, turned her face toward one side, closed her eyes, and sported a pout.

In the caption, Jackie wished her fans a good morning and used several hashtags. Within less than an hour of going live, the snap amassed about 4,300 likes. In addition to that, many of her ardent admirers flocked to the comments section and posted about 340 messages to praise her amazing figure and sensual sense of style.

“Good morning, beautiful. Have a great weekend,” one of her fans commented on the snapshot, adding multiple roses emoji.

“Jackie, you are so beautiful. I would hop in my canoe and paddle to come to meet you one day,” another user chimed in.

“Good morning, gorgeous. Miss Jackie, you not only look gorgeous but also delicious. Have a safe and beautiful weekend,” a third admirer remarked.

“You are the most amazing, beautiful and perfect woman in the whole world!” a fourth follower wrote.

Aside from her regular fans and followers, many of Jackie’s fellow models and influencers also liked and commented on the snap, including Pandora Blue and Luz Elena Echeverria.

Jackie never fails to impress her fans with her sexy photographs which she posts almost every week. As The Inquisitr previously noted, she took to her page on June 17 and shared a steamy photograph in which she rocked a red bodysuit, one through which she flashed an ample amount of cleavage.