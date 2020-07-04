Lea Michele Returns To Instagram Following New Accusations From Her Former Co-Stars

Lea Michele recently posted new photos on her Instagram stories following the ongoing controversy surrounding her behavior on Glee and in theatre.

The actress posted several images from a stroll she took on Friday, July 3. In the first photo, which you can see here, Michele showed a stunning view of a hill she was walking by. She captured the blue sky and vibrant trees as a bright light from the sun was also shown in the photo. She then shared another photo from the walk, this time showing off the tall trees that almost covered the sunlight and sky completely.

In the third photo, Michele gave her millions of followers a glimpse of her growing baby bump. As The Inquisitr previously shared, she is expecting her first child with her husband, Zandy Reich. She was photographed wearing a black sports bra with matching leggings and shoes. The actress also added a black face mask to her look and styled her hair in a high ponytail as she posed for the camera.

Tibrina Hobson / Getty Images

Michele didn’t leave any captions on the story. The actress also didn’t share any photos from her day on her timeline. The last post she shared on her Instagram page was an apology to her former co-stars, who decided to speak out about their negative experiences with her on set. Last month, Michele was first accused of bullying actress Samantha Ware back in 2015.

At the time, Ware was new to the entertainment industry and claimed Michele made her first gig “a living hell,” per Page Six. Additionally, Glee stars Matthew Morrison, Kevin McHale, Amber Riley, and Heather Morris also furthered the reports that Michele was unpleasant to work with. Some of her Broadway castmates like Fiddler on the Roof star Craig Ramsay deemed her”entitled” and claimed she allowed her fame to get the best of her.

“When I tweeted the other day, it was meant to be a show of support for our friends and neighbors and communities of color during this really difficult time, but the responses I received to what I posted have made me also focus specifically on how my own behavior towards fellow cast members was perceived by them,” Michele wrote in June, referring to her tweet that was in support of George Floyd.

Although Michele apologized, some of her former co-stars have claimed she hasn’t taken enough responsibility for her actions. However, she is seemingly focused at the moment on her health and being a new mom.