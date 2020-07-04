Nanis Ochoa Looks Super Hot In A White Swimsuit On Instagram

Colombian model and actress Nanis Ochoa took to her Instagram page on Friday and shared a very hot snap to titillate her 700,000-plus followers.

In the picture, Nanis could be seen rocking a skimpy white swimsuit that perfectly accentuated her slender figure. The risque ensemble featured a plunging neckline through which she showed off a glimpse of cleavage. The swimsuit also featured a large armhole through which she flashed a glimpse of sideboob. In addition to that, the high-cut feature of the swimsuit enabled the hottie to put her sexy thighs on full display.

Nanis opted for a full face of makeup to ramp up the glamour. Her makeup application featured an ivory foundation that gave her face a flawless, matte finish. She seemingly dusted her cheeks with a pink blush, applied a light pink lipstick, wore a nude eyeshadow, a thick coat of mascara, and opted for lined eyes. It looked like she finished off her makeup application with dark, well-defined eyebrows.

She wore her highlighted tresses in soft waves and let her long locks cascade over her shoulders and bosoms. In terms of jewelry, she kept it very simple and only opted or a silver ring.

Nanis did not mention the location in her post but the photoshoot seemingly took place at the rooftop of a building. The picturesque view of the mountains could also be seen in the background. To pose, she bent forward, tugged at her swimsuit, seductively parted her lips, and gazed right into the camera.

In the caption, she informed her fans that her sexy swimsuit was from the Mexican beach and intimate-wear brand, Percheroni. She also tagged her photographer and makeup artist Mike Garcia for acknowledgement.

Within eight hours of going live, the snap garnered more than 15,000 likes. What’s more, many of Nanis’s followers also flocked to the comments section and posted about 420 messages to praise her beautiful face and amazing figure.

“Wow, you are the most beautiful woman in the universe!” one of her fans commented on the snapshot.

“The most charming and sexy model I have ever seen!” another user chimed in.

“Great body and a great figure! You are perfect from head to toe!” a third admirer remarked.

“That swimsuit is incredibly hot,” a fourth follower wrote.

Aside from her fans and followers, many other models and influencers also liked and commented on the snap, including Daniela Tamayo, David Michigan, and Zahira Benavides.

Nanis posts her racy snaps on the photo-sharing platform quite often. Not too long ago, she shared a picture in which she could be seen rocking a black bra that she teamed with a black thong to show off her amazing body. She turned her back toward the camera to put her pert derriere on full display.