Kimberly Guilfoyle Tests Positive For Coronavirus After She And Donald Trump Jr. Seen Attending Large Party

Kimberly Guilfoyle has reportedly tested positive for coronavirus — just days after she and her boyfriend, Donald Trump Jr., were reportedly seen attending a large party where those in attendance did not wear masks.

As the New York Times reported, the girlfriend of President Donald Trump’s eldest son tested positive on Friday ahead of the president’s Fourth of July event at Mount Rushmore. Guilfoyle had traveled to South Dakota with Trump Jr. for the event and was planning on attending the president’s speech and subsequent fireworks display.

She is now the latest person in close proximity to the president to test positive for the virus, following a number of White House staffers who were infected. As the report noted, those who work closely and travel with the president are tested frequently, as is President Trump himself.

The positive test comes just days after a report that Guilfoyle and Trump Jr. reportedly attended a large party in the Hamptons in New York where attendees did not wear masks. As Page Six reported earlier in the week, the two attended the party the previous Saturday at a mansion in Bridgehampton owned by a local builder. An insider told the outlet that the couple was at the large outdoor event, which was reportedly held on the building’s roof.

Video that was included in the Page Six story showed that of the close to 100 people reportedly in attendance — which also included other celebrities like Real Housewives of New York star Ramona Singer — it did not appear anyone was wearing a mask or protective covering of any kind.

Trump Jr. has adopted his father’s stance against wearing masks, taking to Instagram this week to share pictures that cast doubt on the effectiveness of wearing a mask to slow the spread of the virus — appearing to go against the recommendations of public health experts.

Public health experts have also warned that large events are dangerous given the very contagious nature of the novel coronavirus, and said that these large gatherings are fueling the recent surge in cases. As the New York Times reported, bars have been seen as a particularly dangerous places for the spread of the virus given the lack of inhibition.

“Public health experts say that the long nights, lack of inhibitions and shoulder-to-shoulder confines inside so many bars — a source of community and relaxation in normal times — now make them ideal breeding grounds for the coronavirus,” the report noted.