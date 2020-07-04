Viviana Castrillon Exposes Major Skin In Skimpy Bodysuit On Instagram

Colombian lingerie model Viviana “Vivi” Castrillon took to her Instagram page on Friday and treated her 3.7 million fans to another hot picture, one in which she showed off major skin.

In the picture, Vivi — who rose to fame after winning the title of Miss Playboy TV Latin America — could be seen rocking a skimpy bodysuit with the American flag printed on it. The risque ensemble featured a plunging neckline, a thin strap, and front and side cutouts that boasted a criss-cross design. As a result, she put her ample cleavage, sideboob, and her toned legs on full display to titillate her fans.

She opted for a full face of makeup to ramp up the glamour. The application seemingly featured an ivory foundation that gave her face a flawless, matte finish. It looked like she dusted her cheeks with a pink blush, applied a pink lipstick, opted for winged eyeliner, a thin coat of mascara, and dark eyebrows.

Viviana wore her brunette tresses in a high ponytail and let her locks fall over her shoulder and bosom. In terms of jewelry, she kept it very simple and only opted for a pair of stud earrings and a silver ring.

According to the geotag, the picture was captured somewhere in North Miami Beach, Florida. To pose for the snap, she could be seen lying sideways on the floor against the background of a large glass window. She touched her hair, looked at the camera, and flashed a small smile to pose for the snap.

In the caption, she invited her fans to purchase male supplements from Vigor Labs at a 40% discount for the 4th of July.

Within three hours of posting, the sexy picture garnered about 7,000 likes. In addition to that, many of her followers flocked to the comments section and posted about 120 messages to praise her amazing figure and sensual sense of style.

“I love you so much, you are the love of my life, Viviana! Sending you lots of kisses,” one of her fans commented on the picture.

“Wow!! You are a very beautiful babe with a sexy and super cool figure,” another user chimed in.

“Damn, you are so hot!! How can you be real?” a third admirer remarked.

“Beautiful face and gorgeous swimsuit!” a fourth follower wrote.

Other users posted words and phrases like “divine,” “super sexy,” and “beautiful eyes,” to express their admiration for the model.

Viviana often wows her fans with her skin-baring snaps from time to time. Not too long ago, she shared a hot snap with her fans in which she rocked a skimpy, black lingerie set that comprised a cage bra and a strappy thong.