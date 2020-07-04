Anne de Paula Stuns In Revealing Leopard-Print Swimsuit In A Tropical Spot

Anne de Paula has been posting very sparingly on her Instagram page this year, and she shared her eighth post of 2020 several hours ago. There were three photos in the set, and she sizzled in a revealing leopard-print one-piece.

In the first picture, she was lying on her left side on a wooden dock with views of crystal blue ocean waters behind her. She extended her right leg and bent her left knee slightly as she propped herself up with her left arm. She gazed to her right and placed her hand on her hair with her elbow angled out to the side.

Her entire figure was visible, and her pose emphasized her slender, long legs. Her one-piece featured thick straps, a low scoop neckline, and an extremely high leg cut. Her cleavage peeked through and her hips were bare. The model rocked a pair of dark sunglasses, but no other accessories, and she wore her hair down. Her long, wavy locks were brushed behind her shoulders.

The second photo looked like a selfie as she posed with her partner, Joel Embiid.

The final snap featured her standing on the same dock. She popped her left leg in front and glanced over her shoulder at the camera. This angle revealed that the swimsuit had a thong-style cut in the back, and her booty was left bare.

In the caption, she noted that these were throwback pics from the Maldives, taken last year.

The post has garnered over 10,800 likes so far with her fans taking to the comments section to send their love.

“*Sigh* hopefully we all will travel freely again. Sending you guys love babe,” wrote a supporter.

“Omg yes… I hope everything goes back to normal and we are all safe again but for now let’s stay home,” the model responded.

Others couldn’t help but to talk about her boyfriend.

“Joel the real MVP for this,” joked a second follower.

“Tell joel he better be ready for the playoffs or imma be pissed,” wrote another social media user.

“Must be D*MN hard to focus on basketball,” exclaimed a fourth supporter.

Anne also posted to her feed on February 10, that time posing in an orange one-piece. The ensemble had a plunge neckline with thick straps and an interesting wrap-design that left her sides bare. She stood with her hands on her head and gazed directly ahead with her lips slightly parted.