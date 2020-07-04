Jailyne Ojeda Ochoa Shows Off Insane Curves In Skimpy Bikini

American model Jailyne Ojeda Ochoa sent plenty of fans around the world into a frenzy on social media after she shared some new photos of herself bikini-clad on Friday, July 3. She took to her Instagram account to post the content with her 11.9 million followers, and it quickly caught their attention.

The 23-year-old internet sensation looked relaxed as she was photographed seemingly poolside for the two-photo slideshow. Jailyne took center stage in the images as she posed directly in front of the camera while laying out on a beach chair. She also exuded both sexy and unbothered vibes as she pouted and kept her eyes closed.

Her long raven locks did not appear to be styled as they cascaded straight down behind her.

Jailyne also appeared to be sporting a full face of makeup in the slideshow — a move that brought out her natural features and added some glamor to her beachside look. The application looked to include foundation, blush, highlighter, eyeshadow, eyeliner, mascara, eyelash extensions, and a pink lipstick.

Still, it was her killer and famous curves that stole the show, as she displayed them with a revealing bathing suit.

Her top, which was mostly black with a floral print, featured two thin straps that tied around her neck and back. The garment did not leave much to the imagination as it tightly hugged her busty assets. The swimsuit bra’s triangular cups also exposed an ample amount of her cleavage. The top further featured a strap that Jailyne had tied around her waist, drawing attention to her slim core.

She teamed the swimsuit top with a matching pair of bottoms. The briefs also provided just little coverage as they were designed with a skimpy cut that displayed her curvy hips and bodacious derriere.

Jailyne indicated that she was photographed somewhere in Los Angeles, California.

In the caption, Jailyne engaged with her followers by asking them who she should collaborate with for new YouTube and TikTok content while she’s in Los Angeles.

The slideshow was met with a great deal of support from tens of thousands of the model’s fans, amassing more than 104,000 likes in the first two hours after going live. An additional 900 followers also headed to the comments section to shower her with compliments.

“You are perfect,” one user commented.

“Wow, absolutely gorgeous,” a second follower added.

“The most beautiful queen,” a third admirer chimed in.

“So stunning,” a fourth fan proclaimed, in Spanish.

The beauty has served up a number of sizzling-hot looks on Instagram. On April 3, Jailyne shared a video of herself in a skintight, revealing outfit that showcased her body once more, per The Inquisitr. That post, which has since been erased, garnered more than 30,000 likes in just the first half-hour of being live.