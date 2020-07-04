Garcelle Beauvais Admits She Passed On ‘RHOBH’ Gig Once Before

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Garcelle Beauvais was offered a role on the hit Bravo series once before but decided to turn it down. The actress recently caught up with Kate Casey on her podcast Reality Life (available on Apple) and dished on why she decided to decline her initial offer, and what made her eventually join the cast fans know today.

Although Garcelle didn’t specify when she was asked to join RHOBH, or for what season, she did note that it just wasn’t the right time for her with her children being so young. She eventually agreed to join because it felt right at this new time in her life, and she was no longer married.

“I thought, you know what? Is this the right time? I’m single, so that’s better, because I’m not married and going into reality TV, because I think it messes up marriage in a way,” she remembered.

Deciding to sign on wasn’t an easy decision though. Garcelle took her race into consideration, worried about how she might be portrayed negatively on the show.

“I thought, ‘It’s about time,'” she noted. “But did I feel the pressure being the first black woman on [RHOBH]? Yeah, I definitely felt pressure that people wanted me to come in and do a certain thing or have a chip on my shoulder and I didn’t want to be labeled ‘Angry Black Woman’ because I know who I am. I just wanted to stay true to who I am, and I think that’s what people have been able to see so far.”

Garcelle also said a difficult part about being on the show is how social media responds and dealing with the reactions after the episode airs. Watching the show is also an issue, as she got to see what her cast members were saying behind her back in their confessional interviews and at events where she wasn’t in attendance.

The actresses revealed that cast members receive the episodes two days before they air to the rest of the world. Garcelle also said that the different layers of the show are what have been the most interesting to her.

Also on the podcast, Garcelle stood up for her friend Denise Richards, who has been getting a lot of this season’s drama put on her. Garcelle admitted she didn’t understand why the women kept coming after Denise for her not wanting any provocative talk around her children and was totally on her friend’s side. She said that while Denise might be very open about her sexuality and her former marriage to Charlie Sheen, the Wild Things actress still censors what she says around her children, and the women should have understood that.