Olivia Munn, 40, Stuns In A String Bikini On Her Birthday, But ‘2020 Strikes Again’

Olivia took a special trip for her birthday, and she filmed a gorgeous video with a painful ending.

Olivia Munn celebrated her 40th birthday on Friday, and she proved that she looks as incredible as ever by sharing a stunning video with her 2.6 million Instagram followers. In the upload, the X-Men: Apocalypse star flaunted her fantastic figure in a string bikini. Unfortunately, she was in pain by the time the brief video ended.

Olivia was filmed standing in muddy water in front of a small waterfall. Craggy rock walls surrounded the area, and a group of people could be seen taking in the view from atop a low cliff beside the waterfall.

Olivia wore a two-piece that featured a striped pattern. The fabric of her top was cut so that stripes of various sizes created upside-down V’s that followed the shape of the garment’s triangle cups. The bikini’s colors looked slightly faded. They included white, light blue, pale pink, and dark blue. The white strings of Olivia’s halter ties were embellished with gold beads. The top perfectly showcased her cleavage, as well as her flawless decolletage.

Olivia’s matching bottoms had ties on the sides. The garment’s front was a small triangle of fabric that ensured that most of her sculpted stomach was on full display. Her video also gave fans a good look at her shapely hips and thighs.

Olivia accessorized her bikini with stacked gold necklaces of varying lengths, including one with two small rings strung on it that dangled between her breasts. A coin pendant hung from a slightly shorter chain. She also rocked a pair of small hoop earrings.

It looked like Olivia was letting her natural beauty shine by wearing minimal makeup. Her dark hair was down, and a breeze was blowing it back away from her face. She was shown smiling at the camera and flashing a peace sign as she enjoyed her tranquil natural surroundings.

Olivia was standing in murky shallow water, and she appeared to move her feet. It looked like she lost her balance on the uneven rocky riverbed, and she stumbled backwards. Luckily, she was standing close enough to a rock wall that she was able to catch herself.

Olivia winced in pain as she grabbed her left ankle, and she appeared to silently mouth a few curse words. In the caption of her post, she joked that her stumble was par for the course for 2020. Luckily, her Instagram followers seemed to enjoy watching her almost fall on her rear-end.

“Happy Bday beautiful girl!!! Always making us laugh! Thank You for being You!” read one response to her video.

“This is why I love you,” another fan wrote.

“That face was a pure wtf was that moment,” observed a third commenter.

“I pray to the Gods I look this good at 40,” a fourth remark read.

Even though Olivia almost lost her footing in her birthday video, the yoga fan has proved that she’s perfectly capable of doing a handstand.