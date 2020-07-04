Instagram Model Jocelyn Chew Bares Cleavage In White Lace Bra & Panties

Model Jocelyn Chew delighted fans with an alluring snap in her latest Instagram update. For the post, she posed in front of a window while wearing a small lace bra and matching panties that showcased her jaw-dropping figure.

The Canadian-born model has been busy since returning to work after lock down, and on Friday she shared a new behind-the-scenes photo with her followers. Chew stood in front of a window, in what appeared to be an apartment, and gave an eyeful of her killer curves while showcasing her beautiful face.

The 28-year-old was photographed from the thighs up and faced the camera with her body slightly turned to the side. She had her head tilted up and to the left, and her long brown hair with blond highlights was wavy. There were different colored butterflies placed throughout her locks. The model wrapped her arms around her stomach and her gorgeous face gave the lens a smoldering glare.

Chew sported a white lace bra that had ruffled edges and small straps that went over her shoulders. The former The Face contestant rocked matching bottoms that had white ruffled edges on the top and similar small straps that hugged her hips. Fans were treated to a glimpse of her assets, which were embellished by the top and the pose, and a hint of her curvy backside. The lingerie popped against her complexion. She also wore a gold chain necklace, several small hoop earrings up her left ear, and multiple bracelets on her left arm to complete the look.

In her caption, Chew tagged photographer Clint Robert, makeup artist Jen Tioseco, and hairstylist Ruslan Nureev. She added two butterfly emoji as well.

Many of the social media influencer’s 543,000 Instagram followers flocked to the steamy window-side snap, and more than 10,000 showed their approval by tapping the “like” button in just over four hours after it went live. Chew’s replies were littered with butterfly and fire emoji. Model Racquel Natasha left four butterfly emoji in the comment section.

“Good lord have mercy,” an admirer commented.

“The queen of butterflies,” a follower responded alongside a butterfly emoji.

“Breathtakingly beautiful,” an Instagram user replied.

“Oh she bad,” a fan wrote while adding a heart-eye emoji.

As covered by The Inquisitr, last month Chew flaunted her athletic figure in a copper-colored bikini. She posed outdoors while holding an adorable kitten. The suit showcased her chiseled stomach while accentuating her assets. That scintillating snap garnered over 24,000 likes and 200 comments from her loyal fans.