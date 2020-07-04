Marona Tanner Shows Off Her Sun-Kissed Body In A Black Leather Outfit

Australian actress, influencer, and model Marona Tanner went online on Friday and mesmerized her followers with a stunning new photograph.

In the picture, Marona could be seen rocking a stylish leather outfit that let her show off her enviable figure. The ensemble comprised a strapless leather top that allowed her to show off a glimpse of her cleavage and also enabled her to expose her midsection.

She teamed the top with a leather skirt that featured two zippers at the front, two pockets, and two slits that allowed her to flaunt her sexy thighs.

Marona — who initially rose to fame after being featured in the political thriller Embedded — opted for a full face of makeup. It looked like she applied some beige foundation to match her sun-kissed skin tone. She seemingly opted for a mocha shade of lipstick, bronze blush, bronze eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, and a thin coat of mascara. The hottie appeared to have finished off her makeup application with dark, well-defined eyebrows and nose contouring.

She wore her auburn hair in waves and let her locks cascade over her shoulders and ample bosoms. In terms of jewelry, she kept it very simple and only opted for a silver ring.

To pose for the picture, Marona — who is of Egyptian descent — stood against a neutral background. She tugged at her skirt, slightly tilted her head, seductively parted her lips, and gazed at the camera.

Within eight hours of going live, the snap garnered about 6,000 likes. In addition to that, many of her followers flocked to the comments section and posted about 225 messages to praise her amazing body and sensual sense of style.

“WOW!!! You look really stunning, babe,” one of her fans commented on the snapshot, adding multiple heart-eyed emoji.

“Damn, you look absolutely incredible. So ravishing and hot!!” another user chimed in.

“You have the most gorgeous brown skin I have ever seen! Love you so much,” a third follower wrote.

“Ohhhhhhhh my god, how beautiful you are, Marona!!!” a fourth admirer remarked.

Other users posted words and phrases like “goddess,” “mind-blowing,” and “perfect beauty,” to express their admiration for the hottie.

Marona never fails to impress her fans with her hot snaps. As The Inquisitr previously reported, she took to her page on June 26 and shared another sexy picture to thrill her legions of admirers. In the photo, she could be seen sporting a navy-blue dress made from a semi-sheer fabric. The sequined outfit boasted a backless design with a choker-style neckline through which she flashed a glimpse of sideboob.