August Alsina Speaks Out After Jada Pinkett Smith Denied Their Alleged Affair

August Alsina shared more of his truth about his alleged relationship with Jada Pinkett Smith.

Days after revealing that he and the actress were involved in a romantic relationship several years ago, Alsina took to Instagram to shed some more light on the situation.

Since he first spoke to Angela Yee about his time with Pinkett Smith, her rep claimed that the allegations were false and there wasn’t a romance between the two.

In his lengthy post, Alsina shared a photo of himself with his arm around Yee, which you can see here. Alsina shared that his statement regarding his life with Pinkett Smith was true and he plans on standing by what he said.

“I get it; not only do I get it but I’m also sorry you feel that way, BUT, The only attack here is against the invisible walls of silent societal construct and ‘code’ we place upon each other & upon ourselves hidden behind the desires of others approval & acceptance,” Alsina wrote on Friday, July 3. “My truth is MY truth, & its mine to own. There is no right or wrong here, it simply just IS.”

Paras Griffin / Getty Images

Alsina also confirmed that everyone who could be affected by his reveal received “courtesy calls” before the interview came out. While it’s unclear who he reached out to, E! News reports that Pinkett Smith is the only one who has said anything in the days following Alsina’s announcement.

She said, via Twitter, that she plans to bring herself to her infamous Red Table in an upcoming episode of Red Table Talk.

The relationship reportedly began around 2016. During his interview with Yee, he said he didn’t disclose their relationship because he didn’t want to be involved in any “drama” that could’ve come with him being with the megastar.

While they kept their romance under wraps, Alsina claimed that Will Smith gave his wife permission for them to be together. According to Alsina, the famous pair are no longer intimate with one another, and are focused on their friendship and being parents to children, Willow and Jaden.

Alsina also said the relationship was a life-changing experience for him. Although he never shared what caused the split, he said he felt like a piece of him expired along with the relationship with Pinkett Smith.

In addition to causing a stir of controversy with his claims, Alsina has been using the announcement to elevate his new album, The Product III: stateofEMERGEncy.

The album, which was released on Friday, also includes a five-part docuseries, stateofEMERGEncy: The Rise of August Alsina, per Revolt.