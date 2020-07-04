Bella Araujo Shows Off Killer Curves In Plunging Black Dress

Brazilian internet sensation Bella Araujo sent temperatures soaring on social media with an eye-catching new update on Friday, July 3. The bombshell took to her Instagram account to share the snapshot with her 2.6 million followers, and it quickly became popular.

The 29-year-old radiated in the image as she photographed herself with her cellphone in the mirror while seemingly inside of her walk-in closet. Bella took center stage as she stood directly in front of the mirror, posing with her hips propped out. She further emitted a sexy-yet-happy vibe as she smiled widely and directed her her gaze straight toward her phone’s screen.

Her long blond hair, which featured dark roots and an ombre dye-job, was parted to the right and styled pin-straight as it cascaded down her back and over her right shoulder.

Bella also appeared to be rocking a full face of makeup for the image that both highlighted her natural features and glammed up her look. The makeup looked to include foundation, blush, pink eyeshadow, eyeliner, bronzer, mascara, and a nude lipstick.

Still, despite her good looks, what clearly stole the show was her curvaceous figure, which she showed off with a revealing dress.

The garment was black and featured long sleeves. The dress did not leave much to the imagination as it featured a very plunging neckline that reached down to her waist, exposing an ample amount of cleavage and part of her midriff. The dress, which was also designed with both sheer and tulle material, was also very tight on the model, particularly highlighting her hips and bodacious derriere. Further on display were her thighs and legs as the dress was very short on the model.

She finished the look off with transparent high heels that were open-toed and backless.

She indicated in the post’s geotag that she was in Manaus, Brazil. Meanwhile, in the post’s caption, she revealed that her dress was designed by Balada.

The sexy image quickly received an influx of attention from thousands fans, amassing more than 10,000 likes since going live just 40 minutes ago. Additionally, more than 200 followers complimented the model in the comments section on her body, beauty, and outfit.

“Wow how beautiful,” one user wrote, in Portuguese.

“Beautiful,” added a second fan.

“I’m at a loss for words,” a third admirer chimed in.

“So stunning,” a fourth individual proclaimed.

Bella has shared a number of daring outfits with fans on social media this past week. Just June 29, she stunned her fans once more after she rocked yet another revealing dress that displayed her killer figure, per The Inquisitr. That post has received more than 55,000 likes since going live.