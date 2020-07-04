Chrissy Teigen Shares An Adorable Instagram Snapshot Of Her Daughter Luna

Chrissy Teigen took to Instagram to share a sweet photo of her 4 year old daughter Luna.

Cookbook author and television personality Chrissy Teigen took to Instagram on Friday, July 3 to share an adorable photo of her 4 year old daughter Luna. The little girl closely resembled her father, hit singer John Legend, in the sweet snapshot.

In the photo, Luna sat the family’s dining room table propped up with a light blue pillow behind her. Her curly brown hair was pulled out of her face by three tiny butterfly shaped clips positioned at the top of her head. The little girl tilted her head to the side as she flashed a smile while staring intently at the camera. In her hands she held a tiny blue paper umbrella that resembled the type that would be used as a decoration in a beverage.

Luna was dressed in an adorable floral printed tank top that featured ruffles at the top and tied at the shoulders. A strand of white lace trim could be seen at the bottom of the top. She paired the top with a pair of yellow and white shorts.

Teigen has previously said that she doesn’t share as many photos of her daughter as she would like because Luna is not that into posing for them. Her younger child, Miles, is more of a fan of modeling and thus is more often seen on her social media page.

Teigen’s sweet post quickly racked up the likes, accumulating over 38,000 in mere minutes after it was shared. She boasts a total of 30.5 million followers on the platform overall. Many people took to the comments section to compliment her on the sweet photo as well as to share whether they believed the little girl looked more like her mother or her father.

“Absolutely adorable. God bless her and your beautiful family! You and John have raised such adorable children!” one social media user gushed.

“Your children are truly beautiful, thank you for sharing so much of your life with the world,” another fan wrote.

“I see so much of you in her face! Just adorable,” remarked one person.

“She has such a sassy face! So adorable,” one more person commented.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Luna celebrated her 4th birthday last month with a fancy tea party at her family’s home. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and a need for social distancing, she only had one additional guest. Nevertheless, Teigen made sure it was an extra special day for her complete with her favorite foods and fancy decor.