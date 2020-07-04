Vanessa Bohorquez Rocks A Gorgeous White Dress In Birthday Post

Venezuelan model Vanessa Bohorquez went online on Friday and shared a multi-photo birthday post to wow her 2.3 million fans.

In the picture, Vanessa could be seen rocking a glamorous white dress that perfectly accentuated her enviable physique. The dress featured an off-the-shoulder design, pleated bodice, and a skirt that boasted front slit. The ensemble enabled the model to show off her cleavage as well as her toned legs. She completed her attire with a pair of nude, high-heeled sandals.

She opted for a full face of makeup to complement her outfit. It looked like she applied some foundation, dusted her cheeks with a nude blush, applied a shimmery light pink lipstick, white eyeshadow, lined eyes and a thick coat of mascara. She appeared to have finished off her makeup with dark, well-defined eyebrows.

Vanessa wore her blond tresses in soft curls and let her locks cascade over her shoulders and bosom. In terms of jewelry, she wore a silver cross necklace, an assortment of bangles, multiple rings, and a wristwatch.

According to the geotag, the pictures were captured in Panama City, Panama. For the picture, she stood against the background of some pink and white flowers. A table full of assorted sweets, cakes, and pastries could also be seen in the background.

Vanessa added a caption in Spanish, and according to a Google translation, she wished herself a happy birthday. She wrote that she is grateful for completing one more year of her life while being surrounded by her beautiful family and friends. The hottie also thanked her fans for their love and support.

She also tagged several Instagram pages in her post for acknowledgement. Within nine hours of posting, the snap amassed about 30,000 likes. In addition to that, many of her followers flocked to the comments section and posted about 600 messages to praise her amazing figure and wish her a happy birthday.

“Happy Birthday!! Vanessa, may God give you many more years of life and joy with your beautiful family,” one of her fans commented on the picture.

“You look like a beautiful barbie doll!! Have a wonderful day,” another user chimed in.

“You look super gorgeous! And that dress looks amazing on you,” a third follower wrote.

“I love you, sweetheart. I’m glad to see you happy and that you enjoyed your birthday. I adore you so much,” a fourth admirer remarked.

Many of her fans and followers also liked and commented on the picture to show appreciation and support, including Brittanya Razavi and Havary Real.