’90 Day Fiancé’: Tim Explains How He Got Caught Cheating

The second season of TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way introduced viewers to Tim, a 34-year-old American man looking to relocate to Colombia to be with his 29-year-old girlfriend, Melyza.

During Sunday’s new episode, Tim will share more about the couple’s relationship, including the story of how he got caught cheating, according to a report from Entertainment Tonight.

Tim and Melyza met at a bar during the Colombian woman’s visit to the United States. The pair immediately hit it off, but their courtship was interrupted when Melyza had to move to another state for work. She later returned to her home country, and the pair decided to try a long-distance relationship until Melyza could move to America through the K-1 visa process. Unfortunately, things didn’t go according to plan and it was later revealed that Tim had broken his girlfriend’s trust by having sex with another woman. The betrayal caused Melyza to change her mind about moving to America. Tim then decided he would regain the woman’s trust by moving to Colombia to be with her.

During Sunday’s episode, Tim is seen spending time with his mother as they pack for his upcoming trip to Colombia. The reality star begins talking to the show’s cameras about how things went wrong between him and Melyza. He said his girlfriend was planning to visit him in Texas for a month, and that he had plans of proposing when she arrived. However, a month before her visit, he cheated on her with one of his co-workers. Tim said when Melyza arrived, she became suspicious and began snooping through his social media account.

Eventually, she found the proof she needed and confronted him about the situation.

Tim went on to say that he takes full responsibility for his actions.

“I think, yeah, every couple has their struggles, but the struggles that we were having were maybe more directly attributed to some things that I personally needed to work on,” he says.

At that moment, his mom tries to offer him some comfort by saying everybody has things they need to work on, but he didn’t really want to hear it.

“But not everybody cheats,” he quickly responds.

While chatting with ET’s Melicia Johnson earlier this year, Tim teased that this season would be filled with “shocking” events, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

“I think [viewers] are going to be shocked. I think they’re going to be delighted to be along for our ride,” he said at the time.

Tim also said that the idea of moving to the United States isn’t totally off the radar for Melyza. He said he’s hopeful that he will be able to restore her trust in him and that they’ll be able to have the life they’ve always imagined.