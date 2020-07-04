Yovanna Ventura Flaunts Underboob In Sexy New Topless Pic

Yovanna Ventura shared some good news with her Instagram fans today and posted a pic of the new Galore Magazine cover. She posed topless for the sexy snap, and showed off her underboob in a pair of jeans.

The model appeared to be sitting down and she placed her left hand on the top of her bare chest, leaving most of her breasts on show. She held up a black camera to her right eye and smiled widely. She posed strategically to censor her nipple with her elbow. She popped out her left hip, and her dynamic pose emphasized her toned midriff.

She wore her hair slicked back into a high ponytail, and her locks looked to be flying through the air. Her makeup application seemed to include light eyeshadow and dark red lipstick. She also sported a chic bracelet on her left wrist and wore a light red manicure.

The denim that she rocked had a very low-waisted fit, and her name was written across her hip area in a white font.

The image was taken outside and there were large palm fronds behind her, and there were several bokeh spots that added color to the shot.

The share has garnered over 47,500 likes so far, with fans taking to the comments section with their various compliments.

“Look pretty yovanna like always,” gushed a supporter.

“Love the cover Queen,” declared a second follower.

“Yassss love this,” exclaimed a third devotee.

“@yoventura your [sic] beautiful girl you keep doing you i love you,” wrote another social media user.

In the Galore Magazine interview, the beauty shared how she got into modeling.

“When I was young, my mom had me doing some baby modeling, but I didn’t really get into professional modeling until two years ago. I was extremely shy as a teenager. I loved performing and entertaining my family as a kid but in my teen years I became withdrawn because I was bullied starting in middle school. It’s taken me years to overcome my fears,” she explained.

Yovanna took to her page a couple of days ago to share another eye-catching snap, that time rocking a tan bikini top with a front-twist accent and a loose wraparound skirt that she tied by her right hip. There were two dogs beside her, and she sat cross-legged on the ground. She wore her hair down in a middle part and smiled widely as she encouraged her fans with a short but sweet caption about the “universe.”