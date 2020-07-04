Brielle Biermann Rocks Blue Thong Bikini, Shows Fans What It Takes To Get The ‘Perfect’ Shot

Brielle Biermann’s Instagram followers usually get to see the end result of her sun-soaked bikini pictures, but on Friday they got an inside look of what goes into making them.

The 23-year-old took to her Instagram stories on Friday to show off the contortions she goes through to get just the right shot at the beach. Wearing a blue thong bikini, Brielle gave fans a long-range shot of herself going on all fours in the white sand while a pal snapped a picture for her. In the caption for the short video, Brielle let her fans know that there’s no length she won’t go in order to give her best to her 1.3 million Instagram followers.

“We’ll do anything for the best shot!” she wrote in the caption.

Brielle then shared another short video showing herself enjoying the waves and giving fans a closer look at the blue bikini. She and her pals appeared to be enjoying their day out, even if it did take a bit of work to get the best shots.

As The Daily Mail noted, Brielle appears to be making the most of her time during the coronavirus crisis, taking the chance to catch some sun with her pals while apparently practicing social distancing.

“Brielle seems to be been spending the pandemic with her friends,” the report noted, adding that the trip to the beach wasn’t her only time leaving the house.

“The reality star posted a snap of herself at a restaurant with her friends, where they all clinked wine glasses.”

The videos Brielle shared of the blue bikini pulled a bit of double duty, giving Instagram fans a glimpse at her bikini body while giving a hand to her mother’s new swimwear line. In the second video, Brielle tagged the Salty K swimsuit line, which was recently launched by her mom, reality television star Kim Zolciak-Biermann

Brielle’s followers are used to seeing the 23-year-old show off the fashions from her mom’s line. As The Inquisitr noted, she’s shown off some other products from the line, including a two-piece pink bikini that she posted in a shot back in May.

The shots have been a big success, racking up tens of thousands of likes and plenty of supportive comments. Many praised Brielle for her enviably physique, while others complimente the bikini line.

Now that Brielle has given those fans a glimpse of what it takes to get her bikini shots, they may be even more appreciative.