Valeria Orsini Gets Flirty In Neon Orange Bikini In New Instagram Video

Valeria Orsini kept her stream of steamy Instagram photos and videos rolling today with her newest share as she rocked a neon orange bikini. She exuded lots of flirty vibes in the clip, and her incredible figure was on show.

Her swimsuit had a classic triangle-cut top and her thong bottoms featured extra long ties that fell down the side of her hip. Valeria wore her hair down and her wavy locks were brushed around her shoulders, and she also sported a full face of makeup. Her application seemed to include purple eyeshadow with silver highlights under her brows, dark blush, and nude lipstick with liner.

In the beginning of the video, Valeria was filmed sitting on a stool beside a white building. She propped her left elbow on what looked like a bar table beside her, and ran her fingers through her hair and played with a strand. The video zoomed in and out of her slowly as she continued to give coy looks and brushed her locks.

She was then spotted standing up indoors with her back angled towards the camera before turning around to show off the front of her look.

And later on, Valeria posed outside by a large palm leaf with a dock and water visible behind her.

She tagged the team behind the shoot, including celebrity hairstylist Gabriel Samra.

The update’s geotag revealed that she was in Miami Beach, Florida, and it’s been viewed over 23,700 times so far in the first ten hours it’s been available. The comments section was packed with admiring messages from her fans.

“Always raising temperatures,” declared a follower.

“Love you so much valeria you are amazing and very beautiful I really hope I can meet you one day,” exclaimed a second devotee.

Others responded to her question in the caption.

“You are out of this world so gorgeous, I’m a Gemini and you?” wrote a third social media user.

“You’re are [sic] so beautiful sagittarius have a good Friday morning have a good 4th of July,” wished another supporter.

Valeria also captivated her fans’ attention a week ago in another bikini, that time opting for a strappy white ensemble under a sheer coverup. She was photographed wearing silver roller blades in a parking lot, and there were three photos in the series. In the first picture, she crouched on the ground and placed her left elbow on her thigh. She parted her lips slightly in a coy manner and rocked a pair of white sunglasses with dark lenses.