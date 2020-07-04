Victoria’s Secret Model Georgia Fowler Stuns In Tiny Pink Bikini, Shows Off Flawless Figure

New Zealand model Georgia Fowler sent thousands of fans on social media into a frenzy on Friday, July 3, after she shared several gorgeous snapshots of herself bikini-clad. The 27-year-old beauty took to Instagram to post the new content for her 1.1 million followers, and it quickly became a hit.

The 28-year-old fashion model — who is perhaps best known for walking in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show from 2016-2018 — was photographed while lounging poolside for the six-photo slideshow. Georgia took center stage in the images as she posed directly in front of the camera, switching between a number of angles, while laying out over a bed of pebbles. She exuded both sexy and model-esque vibes as she pouted, stared down the camera, and in some photos, avoided eye-contact with the lens altogether.

Her short brunette hair did not appear to be professionally styled. Furthermore, she switched up her hairdo a number of times in the series — opting to pull it back into a ponytail in some of the images, and letting it cascade down her back in natural-looking waves in others.

The seasoned model did not appear to be wearing any makeup in the series, choosing to show off her natural beauty and facial features — a look Georgia frequently employs.

Still, despite her good looks, it was her enviable figure that demanded the most attention in the images, as she displayed her physique in a revealing bathing suit.

She opted for a pink bikini top that featured a ruched bandeau-style body, and one strap that tied around her neck. The garment tightly hugged her assets and exposed a bit of cleavage.

She teamed the bra with a matching pair of bikini bottoms that also flaunted her figure, particularly showing off her curvy hips, and pert derriere. The bottoms’ high-waisted design also drew eyes to her slim core.

She did not indicate where the photoshoot took place.

The stunning slideshow was met with a great deal of enthusiasm and support from fans, amassing more than 5,000 likes since going live just 40 minutes ago. Dozens of users also headed to the comments section to compliment Georgia on her beauty, body, and bikini.

“You radiate sensuality,” one Instagram user commented.

“Absolutely beautiful shots, Georgia,” a second fan added.

“Beautiful babe,” a third admirer chimed in.

“Beautiful, gorgeousness,” a fourth individual proclaimed.

Georgia has shared many sizzling snapshots of herself to social media lately. Just earlier today, she left fans breathless once again after she rocked yet another tiny bathing suit that showed off her figure, per The Inquisitr.