Instagram Star Amber Fillerup Shares Stunning Family Photos From Recent Road Trip Adventure

Amber Fillerup shared snapshots from her family's recent Arizona adventure.

Instagram star and YouTuber Amber Fillerup took to Instagram on Thursday, July 2 to share a series of stunning photos she took during her family’s recent road trip adventure through Arizona. Fillerup, her husband David, and their three children Atticus, Rosie and Frankie, spent the past week hiking, exploring and taking in nature.

The first photo in the series featured all three of the children sitting upon a boulder, their legs dangling off the side. The picturesque background showed stunning canyons and vegetation. Atticus and Rosie were both dressed in preparation for the hike with black and white Nike sneakers and fanny packs. Atticus wore a baseball cap while Rosie wore a wide brimmed hat to shield her face from the sun.

All three children smiled and appeared to be soaking up the time outdoors.

Fillerup also included a video clip of herself on a bike ride with Frankie perched in the baby seat in front of her with a bright pink helmet fastened to her head. The mother of three was dressed comfortably in a light pink T-shirt and animal print biker shorts. She turned briefly to the camera to smile as she rode down a scenic looking bike path.

Another video included in the post was a clip of Atticus exploring a shallow river, jumping from rock to rock as he went. She also shared clips of her children exploring various trails.

In the caption of the post, Fillerup noted that each one of these photos and videos helped bring a smile to her face. The post got a lot of love online, racking up 34,000 likes. Many of her followers took to the comments section to compliment her on the stunning snapshots from her trip.

“Atticus and Rosie seem like best friends. Those two are the absolute cutest!!!” one person gushed.

“That video of Atticus and Rosie sitting on the edge of that rock is soooo wonderful!!! What a picture!! So nice That you guys are having a great time,” remarked another social media user.

“Oh my goodness! I can’t handle how cute! Love their little fanny packs too,” one more person wrote.

Fillerup and her family frequently take adventures out in nature and she documents the experience on social media. She is also known for her posts regarding beauty products. Most recently she took to Instagram to share several stunning photos of herself in promotion of the hair care brand Dae, and specifically their leave-in conditioner, as The Inquisitr previously reported.