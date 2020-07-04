Yovanna Ventura Photographed Underwater In Sheer White Dress

21-year-old Colombian beauty Yovanna Ventura made her 5.3 million fans hot when she cooled down in a series of photos on Instagram Friday afternoon.

The five images are from a shoot for July’s issue of Galore magazine, for whom Yovanna is the cover model. They show her in a tiny dress and submersed in water, as well as lounging poolside.

In the initial image, the photographer captured her from directly above as she partially reclined in a brilliant turquoise swimming pool.

Her back was arched and she was propped up on both elbows with the tops of her shoulders barely rising out of the water. Her left knee was bent.

She wore an asymmetrical shift with decorative cutouts above the hips and a single tiny strap to hold it on. The dress had a faint vertical line pattern.

The wet fabric clung to parts of her body, leaving little to the imagination. It became so sheer that her olive skin showed through, particularly her breasts and her toned right thigh.

Yovanna’s head was cocked to one side as she gazed directly at the camera.

Her brown eyes were well-defined with liner and mascara; full lips were painted a vibrant red shade.

Her specific location was not geotagged, but it seems likely that the set location was somewhere in Miami, where she currently resides.

When Galore asked what she wanted viewers to take from the interview that accompanied her photo shoot, she responded, “Gratitude! I am so grateful for each and every one of my supporters and the amazing people who have been along for my journey. Trust me, I am just getting started!!”

Yovanna exudes such a confident and inspiring attitude, it is hard to believe that she’s only been modeling for a few years. She told Galore that she was very shy when she was younger.

Many fans referred to accompanying caption in their comments.

“You couldn’t have said it better. Always believed in your hustle and heart,” one fan responded. Several heart emoji were sprinkled in the message.

“And keep killing it,” encouraged a second person.

“You’re an inspiration! Represent[,] woman,” cheered a third follower.

In addition to her caption, she also added the first comment to the thread, which stated, “Quarantine vibes,” with a heart emoji.

Her vibe the last few days has been very positive. On Wednesday she posted a photo of herself hanging with her two dogs, and added an uplifting caption wishing her viewers well.