Madison Gordon Sizzles In A Tiny Yellow Bikini On Instagram

Aussie model and livestreamer Madison Gordon took to her Instagram page on Friday and shared a hot bikini snap to tease her fans.

In the picture, Madison could be seen rocking a yellow, two-piece bikini that left little to the imagination of the viewers. The bikini top comprised triangular cups supported by a thin string that ran across her chest. The risque ensemble enabled her to show off an ample amount of cleavage.

She teamed the bikini top with string bikini bottoms that put her sexy thighs and toned abs on full display.

She opted for a full face of makeup to complement her bikini. It looked like she applied some ivory foundation that gave her face a flawless finish. She seemingly dusted her cheeks with a pink blush, wore pink lipstick, and applied a thick coat of mascara. She appeared to have finished off her makeup application with dark, well-defined eyebrows.

Madison wore her raven-colored tresses in soft waves and let her locks cascade over her shoulders and ample bosoms.

The snapshot was captured outside of a building. Madison sat on a bamboo chair in a cross-legged position, touched her hair, tilted her head, and gazed at the camera.

In the caption, she wrote that she is thinking about someone. She also tagged Trend Studio Hair in the post for acknowledgement.

Within two hours of going live, the snap amassed about 3,000 likes. In addition to that, the picture garnered more than 200 messages in which fans and followers praised Madison’s amazing figure and beautiful looks.

“You look simply flawless, as always,” one of her fans commented on the snapshot.

“You are looking so good, babe!” another user chimed in.

“Absolutely incredibly hot!! You are so perfect!!” a third follower wrote.

“Looking absolutely stunning in that bikini…..and your eyes are just gorgeous,” a fourth admirer remarked.

Other users posted words and phrases like “goddess,” “my wife,” and “lovely babe,” to express their admiration for the model.

Apart from her fans and followers, many of her fellow models and influencers also liked and commented on the picture to show appreciation and support, including Christy Mack, Abby Dowse, Eden Levine, and Jesse J.

Madison mesmerized 800,000-plus followers with her hot snaps almost every week. As The Inquisitr previously pointed out, on June 18, she shared a picture in which she could be seen rocking a printed, two-piece bathing suit which allowed her to show off major skin. As of the writing of this article, the picture has garnered close to 7,000 likes and above 500 comments.