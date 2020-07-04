Celeste Bright Leaves Very Little To The Imagination In An Impossibly Tiny Pink Bikini

Celeste Bright thrilled her 666,000 Instagram followers on Friday with another look at her incredible bikini body. The model showcased her insane curves while sending well wishes to her fans that are celebrating the Fourth of July holiday this weekend.

Celeste went looked like a total smokeshow as she rocked an impossibly tiny pink bikini that left very little to the imagination. The set included a halter-style top and thong bottoms that both boasted clear plastic straps that almost made the swimwear appear painted on to her tanned figure as she worked the camera.

The model’s bikini top featured a set of minuscule triangle-cups that covered up only what was necessary of her voluptuous assets, leaving an ample amount of sideboob nearly spilling out for a seriously provocative display. The number also appeared to have a deep, plunging neckline that teased even more cleavage for her audience to admire.

Celeste posed outside with her backside to the camera in the shot, giving her devoted fans a full look at her bare booty and sculpted thighs. She had pulled the thin waistband of her bikini bottoms high up on her hips, accentuating her trim waist, flat midsection, and slender frame.

To accessorize her look, Celeste added a beaded choker necklace with a dainty heart charm. She left her long, platinum tresses down in loose waves that cascaded behind her back and gently blew in the breeze. She turned her head over her shoulder to show off her gorgeous glam for the photoshoot, which appeared to include a light pink lipstick, blush, and a dusting of highlighter. The model also seemed to have applied a thick line of black eyeliner in a winged fashion, as well as a coat of black mascara over her long lashes.

Three hours proved to be plenty of time for Celeste’s latest Instagram upload to captivate the attention of her fans. The post has racked up over 15,000 likes within the short time span, as well as an additional 227 comments and compliments.

“Your body is insane,” one person wrote.

“Perfect,” quipped another fan.

“Absolutely incredible!! You are soooo beautiful!!” a third admirer praised.

“Can I please marry you?!!” pleaded a fourth fan.

Celeste has been entertaining her followers with both swimwear and lingerie looks this week, much to their delight. On Wednesday, the star showcased her impressive physique in a semi-sheer red slip dress that did nothing but favors for her killer curves. That look proved to be another hit, amassing over 22,000 likes and 302 comments to date.