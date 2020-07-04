Russian Model Evgeniya Lvovna Wears A Tiny Scarf For A Top: ‘Will Wear Your Bandana As My Shirt’

Russian fitness model Evgeniya Lvovna wowed her 1.1 million Instagram followers after posting a series of pictures where she wore a tiny bandana-sized scarf as a shirt.

The small scarf was mainly hued in a pretty pink palette that ably flattered the model’s porcelain skin. Around the border of the top were deeper pink and white stripes. In the center was a lighter pink shade with a crest-style image in the center.

The scarf was tied so that it offered Lvovna a straight neckline that was low enough to showcase some of her décolletage. The hem was a triangular cut that ended just below the bust to flaunt her washboard abs, no doubt earned from the grueling workout sessions she has posted about on her social media feeds.

Lvovna coupled the bandana-style top with a pair of casual gray Adidas sweatpants. The top of the pants ended just above her hip to flatter her hourglass figure, and the elastic nature of the waistband hugged her trim torso.

To keep all focus on her killer figure, she wore no accessories save a beige Fendi handbag with a pink clasp that matched the silk scarf.

Lvovna completed the look by leaving her curly brunette locks natural so that they loosely cascaded down her shoulders to reach her waist.

Though Lvovna hails from Russia, the pictures were geotagged as Nashville, which looks to be where the model has been spending her quarantine. The setting for the shots was an apartment balcony.

In the first shot, Lvovna appeared to run her hands through her hair as she smoldered at the camera. In the second, she posed with one hand behind her head with the other by her side. In the last, her purse was perched in the crook of her arm as she looked to muss up her hair once more.

Lvovna joked about her interesting attire in caption, teasing that she would wear followers’ bandanas as her shirt.

Fans went wild over the latest update, and awarded the post over 44,000 likes and more than 530 comments.

“You have a beautiful smile enough to brighten up anyone’s day,” gushed one awestruck fan.

“I swear this is some top tier fashion,” teased a second, with both a red heart and applauding emoji.

“Let me know where to send it,” added a third.

“Killing the look,” raved a fourth, concluding the comment with two fire symbols.

It appears that the Instagram star is a fan of the crop top look. As was previously covered by The Inquisitr, Lvovna recently wore a similar style paired with undies while relaxing and watching Netflix in bed.