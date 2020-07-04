Sara Underwood Shows Off Her Toned Legs In A Blue Mini Dress

Former Playboy Playmate of the Year Sara Underwood tantalized her 9.1 million Instagram followers with her latest post, a gorgeous snap in which she rocked a blue mini dress that flaunted her shapely legs. Sara didn’t include a geotag on the post, but she stood in front of a cozy-looking cabin that she and her partner, Jacob Witzling, built in the woods of the Pacific Northwest.

Though the sun was still out, shining through the tall trunks of the trees around the cabin, Sara had a small bulb above her head turned on, giving the photo a warm glow. She rocked a blue mini dress that had short sleeves and a mesh overlay atop the chest area, so her cleavage was hidden in the ensemble.

The dress skimmed her curves but didn’t cling too tightly to them, and ended just a few inches down her thighs. The fabric appeared to have a bit of a sheen to it, which caught the light in the photo.

Sara paired the mini dress with some white chunky heeled boots that added a few extra inches to her height. Her blond locks were loose in an effortless, slightly tousled style, and she placed one hand on her hip while the other was in the air, just having flipped her tresses.

The picture was taken from a slightly far away perspective, so not too many details of Sara’s beauty look were visible. However, fans could spot the fact that she rocked a bold red lip color, which contrasted beautifully with the vibrant blue hue of the dress and her blond hair.

The cabin she was standing in front of had a diamond shape with moss along the roof, and an angular patio area in front of the doorway. Her followers absolutely loved the sizzling update, and the post received over 26,200 likes within three hours. It also racked up 233 comments from her eager fans in the same time span.

“Beautiful as always,” one fan commented, followed by a blue heart emoji to match Sara’s dress.

“Are you guys gonna rent these out for the night eventually? Would love to see them in person,” another follower wrote, curious about the cozy cabins.

“This place is somewhere I want to be,” another added.

“Hot house and an even hotter girl,” one follower remarked.

