Lauren Bushnell Poses Alongside Her Husband Chris Lane For A Sweet Photo

Lauren Bushnell and Chris Lane are getting into the patriotic spirit ahead as the Fourth of July weekend begins.

Former Bachelor contestant Lauren Bushnell took to Instagram on Friday, July 3 to share a sweet photo of herself alongside her husband, country music singer Chris Lane. The pair are getting into the patriotic spirit with a cookout as the Fourth of July weekend kicks off.

Lane and Bushnell headed to Black Butte Ranch in Oregon to begin the celebratory weekend. The pair stood outside to capture the photo, a black grill visible behind them as they made preparations for the cookout. Bushnell wrapped both arms around his husband’s bicep as she smiled at the camera.

The former reality television star was dressed casually for the cookout sporting a plain black sweatshirt and a pair of frayed light wash denim jeans. She wore her blond hair down naturally and appeared to be wearing a little bit of light makeup that accentuated her stunning features, including some mascara.

Meanwhile, Lane had picked patriotic colors with a white T-shirt and bright red shorts. He accessorized with a blue Miami Dolphins hat and a silver watch. He smiled slightly as he looked into the camera.

Bushnell and Lane were married last year and currently reside together in Nashville, Tennessee. In the caption of her most recent post, Bushnell gushed over her husband who was in the process of cooking dinner for their family. She also took the time to wish her followers a happy Fourth of July weekend.

Her post got a lot of attention online, racking up over 70,000 likes in no time. She boasts a total of 1.4 million followers on the platform overall. Many people took to the comments section of the post to compliment the cute couple on the sweet photo.

“You all are seriously so cute and look so happy and in love. I can’t wait to watch you little family grow over the years. That is if you continue to share your lives with us. You both seem so down to earth normal people,” one fan wrote.

“Have the best weekend Mr. & Mrs. Lane! Enjoy being with your family!” another social media user wrote.

“Enjoy your time at black butte, it’s one of my favorite places!” one more person wrote.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Bushnell became engaged to Ben Higgins at the end of his season of The Bachelor. However, the pair would later call it quits and go their own separate ways. ABC recently made the decision to re-air Higgins season in entirety. He is currently engaged to a woman not involved with the Bachelor franchise.