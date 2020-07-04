Chiara Ferragni Shows Off Flawless Figure In Revealing Lingerie

Italian entrepreneur Chiara Ferragni left fans stunned once more on social media after she posted a sexy new snapshot of herself on Friday, July 3. The internet sensation took to Instagram to share the post with her 20.4 million followers and it quickly demanded the attention of thousands.

The 33-year-old glowed as she photographed herself with her cellphone in the mirror while seemingly inside of her closet. She posed directly in front of the camera while propping her hips out and tugging on her bottoms. The model further exuded a sultry vibe as she pouted and stared directly into the phone’s screen.

Her long blond hair was parted to the right and styled in loose waves as it cascaded down her back and over her shoulders effortlessly.

Chiara looked to be wearing a full face of glamorous makeup in the image — a move that elevated her overall look and highlighted her features. The application seemingly included foundation, highlighter, blush, bronzer, eyeshadow, eyeliner, sculpted eyebrows, and lipstick.

Still, despite her natural good looks, it was her enviable figure that stood out most in the image, as she flaunted it with revealing lingerie.

Her beige bra featured two thin straps that went over her shoulders and down her back. The undergarment did not leave much to the imagination as it tightly hugged her chest. Its tiny cups, which looked to be padded, also revealed a great deal of the beauty’s cleavage.

The model teamed the intimate garment with a pair of white panties that also did not provide much coverage. The underwear, which looked to be made out of lace, were designed with a high-rise, skimpy cut that particularly flaunted her curvy hips and pert derriere. Their high-waisted design also drew eyes toward her slim and toned core.

She finished the look off with a number of eye-catching accessories, including a large necklace, a number of rings, bracelets, and a gold watch.

According to the model’s geotag, she was photographed in Milan, Italy.

In the caption, she simply called herself a “cool mum.”

The smoking-hot snapshot was instantly received with approval and support from her fans, garnering more than 700,000 likes since going live. Over 5,000 followers also took to the comments section to compliment the stunner.

“You’re a cool and hot mom,” one social media user wrote.

“You’re amazing,” a second admirer added.

“One sizzling mom,” a third follower chimed in, in Italian.

Chiara has taken to Instagram to flaunt her flawless figure on more than one occasion. On June 13, she shared a series of shots that displayed her in a revealing bikini while she was sailing in Italy, per The Inquisitr. That post has received more than 500,000 likes.