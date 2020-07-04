’90 Day Fiancé’: Angela Deem Experiences Excruciating Pain During Cancer Biopsy

Angela Deem is still trying to have a baby with her fiancé, Michael Ilesanmi, and she’s making sure her body is as healthy as it can be during an upcoming episode of TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, according to a report from People.

In a clip for Sunday’s episode, Angela is seen visiting her OB-GYN, Dr. Carmela Pettigrew, for a biopsy to determine whether she could have cancer. The doctor asked Angela to undress from the waist down as she prepared to examine the 54-year-old woman. While speaking to the show’s cameras, Dr. Pettigrew explained that it is important for Angela undergoes a biopsy.

“We really need to do this biopsy to make sure there’s not something more dangerous going on there,” she said. “It could be cancer, it could be a tumor, so it’s really necessary to make sure nothing else is going on.”

After putting on the hospital gown, Angela mentally prepared herself for the examination and told the doctor that she’s ready to get it over with. Dr. Pettigrew assured the reality star that it was a simple procedure and that she’d be fine. She then informed Angela that there would be some pressure before instructing her to let out a cough.

“Oh god, she’s cutting me open,” Angela said.

Angela then does as she is told and coughed with her legs spread open while Dr. Pettigrew attempted to check her cervix — but the action caused Angela to immediately scream in agony.

“Hell no I’m not okay,” Angela said. “God, get it out. That’s it, that’s enough.”

This procedure comes after Angela’s previous visit to a fertility doctor in Nigeria, where she tried to find out whether she could still carry children. At the time, the doctor told Angela that she had one remaining egg and the chances of conceiving were low. During last week’s episode, Angela had a heart-to-heart with her mother. She told the older woman that she was hoping to have a baby with Michael, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

Angela also told her mother that she has started getting her period again — something that hadn’t happened in several years.

If the reality star isn’t able to have children of her own, she has mentioned the possibility of getting an egg donor and “toting” the baby herself. In an earlier episode of the show, Angela asked her daughter to donate an egg to her and Michael, but her daughter wasn’t a fan of the idea.