‘The Last Of Us Part II’ Voice Actress Laura Bailey Speaks Out On Twitter After Receiving Death Threats

Laura Bailey, who voices the character Abby in The Last of Us Part II, took to her Twitter account on Friday evening to reveal some of the many death threats she has received as of late due to actions perpetrated by Abby in the Playstation-exclusive game.

In her tweet, which you can view here, Bailey shared screenshots of numerous threats, which appeared to be primarily sent to her via direct messaging.

She prefaced the screencaps by saying she tries to “only post positive stuff,” but lately, the amount of hatred and vitriol she has been getting had become “a little overwhelming.”

Bailey also noted that she had blacked out certain parts of the messages to keep those who had not played the game yet from being spoiled. The majority of hate aimed at the 39-year-old appeared to be due to Abby being responsible for the death of a beloved character in the Naughty Dog-produced game.

“Side note. Thank you to all the people sending me positive messages to balance it out. It means more than I can say,” she continued, adding a red heart emoji.

The threats received by the Dragon Ball Z voice actress were quite violent and graphic. Several threatened to murder her. One person even said they would attack her child. That same user also told Bailey they hoped an extreme form of cancer would kill her parents.

Not long after Bailey tweeted, her name became a worldwide trending topic on Twitter.

Jason Merritt / Getty Images

Dozens of users compared her treatment to an ongoing problem seen in fandoms where devoted fans blame actors for the actions of their characters, among other reasons.

Previous examples of such included Kelly Marie Tran, who received much hate for her portrayal of Rose Tico in the Star Wars films. Several noted that Brie Larson was also the subject of hatred when Captain Marvel first debuted.

One user tweeted that fans needed to realize that no actor deserves to be abused for merely doing their job.

“Laura Bailey is an actress. Based on your opinions of the character, a damn good one. But first and foremost, she is a person. A person with real feelings. She does not deserve your abuse for doing her job. You are not entitled to abuse her because you have access to her.”

“In this house we respect, love, and support Laura Bailey,” read another user’s message on Twitter.