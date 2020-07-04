Ayesha Curry Posts Photos On Instagram From A Family Walk With Steph & Their Children

Ayesha Curry recently shared a photo of her family on her Instagram page.

The wife and mother-of-three posted several adorable snaps for her 7.3 million followers to see. In the first, she and her husband, Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry, stood outside as their middle daughter, Ryan, played in the background. Ayesha wore a black-and-white tank top with black shorts. She appeared to have gone makeup-free as she smiled for the camera.

Ayesha’s hair was styled in single braids that were pulled back away from her face. Steph was right next to her, placing one hand around her while holding his phone in another. As he bit his bottom lip, Steph posed while wearing a black bucket hat with long strings. The NBA star also wore a white, long-sleeved shirt for the day out.

In the second snap, Ayesha was photographed walking with her and Steph’s son, Canon. The 2-year-old was peeking out of his stroller while rocking a tan hat and black shirt. Her back was to the camera as she showed off her tight shorts. She also added tan shoes to her look and flaunted her toned arms and legs.

The third image in the Instagram slideshow showed Steph with all of the Curry kids. They all had their backs to the camera as they held hands during their hike. Ryan was photographed in a light blue T-shirt with black pants. She also appeared to be wearing sandals in the photo. Steph was in the middle and showed off his black leggings and white-and-blue tennis shoes.

Meanwhile, Canon was on the right side of his dad as he walked the trail with his siblings. While Steph held one of his son’s hands, their eldest daughter, 7-year-old Riley, walked alongside her brother and held his other hand. Riley joined her family’s comfy theme by sporting a white bucket hat and T-shirt. She also wore dark blue sweat pants, black socks, and brown sandals.

Fans left more than 200,000 likes under Ayesha’s post. She also received over 600 comments just hours after publishing it.

“Steph really is missing leg day,” one fan joked.

“Your family is so cool, I hope I get to have a family like yours,” another one wrote admiringly.

“The cutest family,” a third user wrote, followed by a heart emoji.

“I love this,” a fourth person chimed in.

The new post from Ayesha comes after she left a steamy post on her page earlier this week. On Tuesday, June 30, The Inquisitr reported that she posed for a photo while wearing a white tank top and light denim jeans.