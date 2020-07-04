‘One Piece’ Chapter 984 Hints At Relationship Between Portgas D. Ace And Kaido’s Daughter, Yamato

The latest chapter of One Piece manga revealed more interesting information about Yamato, the daughter of Beast Pirates captain and Emperor Kaido. Aside from the fact that she is really a woman, Yamato seems to have a connection with the sworn brother of Straw Hat Pirates captain Monkey D. Luffy and former Whitebeard Pirates second-division commander, Portgas D. Ace.

After they escaped from Ulti and Page One of the Flying Six, One Piece Chapter 984 featured Luffy engaging in a battle against Yamato. Though Yamato helped him beat the enemies, Luffy still doesn’t trust that she’s really on their side. Also, Luffy doesn’t want to waste time having a conversation with a stranger as he wants to reach the location of Emperor Kaido as soon as possible. However, Yamato still managed to convince Luffy to listen to what she was about to say.

While Luffy was attacking her, Yamato suddenly remembered another pirate that she met in the Land of Wano, Ace. In One Piece Chapter 984, Yamato said that Luffy’s stubbornness reminded her of Ace and all of their fights together. Before he became a member of the Whitebeard Pirates, Ace traveled to the Land of Wano with his own crew.

jennifer Broun Conor / Flickr (CC BY-SA 2.0 Cropped and Resized)

During his brief time in the Land of Wano, Ace became close friends with several people. However, it turned out that aside from Tama, Ace also built a strong bond with the daughter of the man that brought suffering to the Land of Wano. With the way she speaks in One Piece Chapter 984, it seems like Yamato has a good relationship with Ace.

Yamato may have the blood of Emperor Kaido, but he doesn’t share the same belief and seems like a good person. Since she was a child, Yamato revealed that she deeply admired the late Lord Kozuki Oden. Yamato even told Emperor Kaido that she wanted to become Kozuki Oden which made her father beat her. Yamato said that she was present when her father, Emperor Kaido, and Shogun Kurozumi Orochi executed Lord Oden.

Yamato admitted that she was frustrated when she saw a samurai as great as Lord Oden died. After finding Lord Oden’s journal in Kuri, Yamato learned more about her childhood hero. Since then, Yamato decided to carry Lord Oden’s will and fulfill his dream of opening the borders of the Land of Wano to the world. After seeing the similarities between him and Ace, Yamato expressed strong confidence that Luffy could help her achieve her main goal.