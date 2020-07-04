Nastia Liukin Slays In A White Patterned Bikini With Matching Bandanna

Nastia also showed off the fiddle tree in her bedroom, where she posed on the floor.

Nastia Liukin flaunted her athletic physique in a stylish bikini for her latest Instagram update. On Friday, the Olympic gymnast took to the photo-sharing app to show off her sexy and sophisticated swimwear, and her overall look was a huge hit.

Many of Nastia’s 1 million followers have come to appreciate her impeccable taste in bathing suits, and the 30-year-old social media influencer often models flashy two-pieces that flatter her lean figure. Her latest look was a white two-piece from WeWoreWhat Swim. Nastia made sure to tag the brand in the caption of her post.

Her suit featured a gold rope pattern that gave it a luxurious vibe. Nastia’s top had molded underwire cups that curved up to create a sweetheart neckline. The garment also featured wide ruched shoulder straps.

Nastia’s bottoms had a high waistline, and it looked like she had rolled the top of the garment down a bit so that it hit right at the navel. While she kept the lower half of her taut midsection covered up, she was showing plenty of leg. Her bottoms had high-cut sides that were ideal for accentuating her long, slender limbs.

Instead of leaving her blond hair down, Nastia completely covered it up with a bandanna that matched her bikini. It didn’t look like she was wearing much makeup, and it’s possible that she had on none at all. However, she went all-out with her accessories. She wore stacked necklaces that included a thick gold chain that slightly resembled the pattern on her bikini. Another delicate necklace featured a gleaming crescent moon pendant. Nastia tagged the jewelry store Vehement Supply to let her fans know where she got her bling. She also wore a pair of elegant curved gold earrings from UNOde50, along with studs shaped like silver stars.

Even though she was posing indoors, Nastia rocked a pair of sunglasses with dark lenses and gold frames. She was sitting on the hardwood floor of her bedroom, and she was obviously in front of a mirror. Nastia was pictured holding up her phone to take a selfie. She gave the camera a small, close-lipped smile as she snapped the photo.

In the caption of her post, Nastia directed her Instagram followers’ attention to the large fiddle tree beside her bed. However, most of her fans’ comments weren’t about the plant.

“Great style!!! Love the head wrap!!” read one response to her post.

“Definition of summer body,” another used chimed in.

“This is a whole vibe!” a third admirer wrote.

One of Nastia’s other popular pool-ready looks was a black bikini that featured a vibrant rose print. She also styled it with a number of different accessories, as well as a chic sheer top.