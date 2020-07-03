Ashley Iaconetti Stuns In New Instagram Selfie

Ashley Iaconetti of 'Bachelor' nation looked flawless in her recent selfie.

Bachelor nation alum Ashley Iaconetti took to Instagram on Thursday, July 2 to share a stunning selfie. The former Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise star smiled from ear to ear as she posed for the photo.

The brunette former reality television star stood out in her backyard to snap the photo, the sun shining down illuminating her face, trees visible in the background. She wore her shoulder length hair down in curls, one section pinned back behind her ear. Known for her love of all things beauty, Iaconetti appeared to be wearing a full face of makeup, including eyeliner and mascara that helped illuminate her stunning brown eyes. Her skin looked flawless and dewy a bit of light pink blush appearing on her cheeks.

Iaconetti used one hand to hold her phone and snap the photo and grasped a teal blue bottle of gummy vitamins in the other hand. The former reality television star showed off her figure in a teal blue spaghetti strap tank top that matched nearly perfectly with the bottle of gummys.

The brand that Iaconetti was promoting in this particular post is Sugar Bear Hair. This brand produces a popular type of vitamins that are frequently promoted on social media by other celebrities. Many people likely know of the brand because of past posts from people like Kim and Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and Vanessa Hudgens who have endorsed the vitamins on their social media pages. The brand claims the vitamins help strengthen and nourish one’s hair and nails when taken regularly.

Iaconetti is clearly a fan of the vitamins which she says she takes two of daily in order to keep her hair healthy and looking its best. Her post racked up a lot of likes online, reaching over 8,000. She has a total of 1.1 million followers on the platform overall. Many people took to the comments section to compliment Iaconetti on the selfie as well as to share their own opinions about this particular brand and product.

“You look amazing! Quarantine looks good on you!” gushed one social media user.

“Looking beautiful! Love your hair like this!” remarked a second person.

“I swear by those vitamins!” one other person remarked.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Iaconetti’s days on the Bachelor franchise shows may be over but she still keeps up with the happenings of fellow Bachelor nation personalities and most recently made headlines for calling out Hannah Brown for using the N-word.