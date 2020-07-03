Rose McGowan Calls For Bill Clinton’s Arrest In Wake Of Ghislaine Maxwell Charges

In the wake of the arrest of Jeffrey Epstein’s former girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell, actress Rose McGowan is calling for the arrest of former President Bill Clinton. As reported by Breitbart, Clinton is known to have traveled on Epstein’s private jet and — despite his claims otherwise — an employee of the accused sex offender’s “Pedophile Island” claimed that they witnessed Clinton on the property.

Now get Bill Clinton and Prince Andrew pic.twitter.com/7CLn5nLTiV — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) July 3, 2020

As reported by The New York Post, the book A Convenient Death: The Mysterious Demise of Jeffrey Epstein, claims that Clinton was having an affair with Maxwell.

“[Bill] and Ghislaine were getting it on,” said a source who witnessed the relationship. “That’s why he was around Epstein — to be with her.”

According to the source, Clinton’s relationship with Epstein was not due to his involvement in alleged child trafficking rings but due to his interest in Maxwell.

“You couldn’t hang out with her without being with him. Clinton just used him like everything else.”

Noam Galai / Getty Images

Maxwell faces six charges: transporting a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, conspiracy to entice a minor to travel to engage in illegal sex acts, enticing a minor to travel to engage in illicit sex acts, conspiracy to transport minors with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, and two counts of perjury. According to prosecutors, Maxwell helped Epstein procure girls as young as 14 years old between 1994 and 1997.

Interestingly, A Convenient Death noted that Maxwell attended the Clinton Global Initiative in New York City in 2009 and was served a deposition related to Epstein’s sexual assault case.

“Ironically, photographs of Maxwell taken by a private investigator who accompanied the process server showed Maxwell receiving notice while standing beneath a human trafficking banner. Human trafficking was the Conference’s theme at the 2009 Clinton Global Initiative.”

Per The New York Post, Clinton has a long history of sexual misconduct accusations. However, the publication claims the former president has never been accused of engaging in sexual acts with a minor with Epstein.

As reported by The Cut, Maxwell attended Chelsea Clinton’s wedding in 2010.

Here’s Ghislaine Maxwell, by many accounts Jeffrey Epstein’s “pimp” and “groomer of girls” at Chelsea Clinton’s wedding. pic.twitter.com/leBUwqoWnT — Adam McKay (@GhostPanther) July 7, 2019

McGowan also called for the arrest of Prince Andrew, who has stepped back from the British monarchy after his ties to Epstein were put in the spotlight. Andrew is accused of having relations with Epstein accuser Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who claims that she was trafficked to Andrew by Epstein at least three times when she was 17.

McGowan has been an outspoken #MeToo advocate and claims that Harvey Weinstein raped her at the Sundance Film Festival in 1997