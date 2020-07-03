Chrissy Teigen Goes Topless To Reveal Brutal Sunburn

Chrissy Teigen started the Fourth of July weekend off with a bang – and not in a great way. The cookbook author, model, and mother of two posted a topless photo on her Instagram stories on Friday to reveal to her 30 million followers a brutal sunburn ahead of the weekend festivities.

Teigen recently had breast surgery to reduce the size of her chest after having implants for years. She has been open about the procedure and not shy about showing off her new rack, saying that she made the decision to remove the implants to make her feel more comfortable.

In a post captioned “before you ask, I did!!!” she showed off her still-recovering breasts in a photo highlighting a deep red burn across her chest, face, and arms.

The social media sensation stands in front of a lighted mirror behind a sink while holding up her phone in front of her face. She wears nothing but a white towel around her head and another white towel at her waist. She holds her other hand and arm in front of her nipples to keep the photo safe for all viewers. In it, fans can see the startling stark contrast between her unreddened skin and her sunburned skin.

The image clearly shows a distinct line around her chest while also revealing the tape that has been applied to the surgery scars moving from vertically down her breasts and around her nipples.

The sunburn extends across her chest, down both arms, and over her face, with her cheeks looking particularly rosy. The model appears to be makeup-free, and even her nails are shaded in a neutral, nude manicure.

While she doesn’t explain how she got the burn, it’s clear that the star of Chrissy’s Court spent a little too much time in the sunshine, even though she implies that she used sunscreen as protection before heading out.

David Livingston / Getty Images

Teigen announced that she was getting her implants removed in a throwback pic in late May.

” A lot of people are understandably curious (and nosey!) so I’ll just say it here: I’m getting my boobs out! They’ve been great to me for many years but I’m just over it. I’d like to be able to zip a dress in my size, lay on my belly with pure comfort! No biggie! So don’t worry about me! All good. I’ll still have boobs, they’ll just be pure fat. Which is all a tit is in the first place. A dumb, miraculous bag of fat,” she wrote at the time.

Since then, her daughter Luna showed her support for their mom’s decision with an adorable note, as The Inquisitr previously wrote.