Katya Elise Henry Shows Off Bodacious Derriere In Barely There Bikini

American model Katya Elise Henry left fans breathless on social media after she shared a sexy slideshow of herself wearing a bikini on Friday, July 3. The bombshell chose to share the new content on her Instagram account with her 7.5 million followers, and it quickly grew in popularity.

The 25-year-old, who is best known for her fitness program, stunned as she was photographed poolside, with an infinity pool, the ocean and sky filling the background behind her. Katya took center stage in the two-photo series as she switched between two sexy poses directly in front of the camera. The beauty emitted very sexy vibes as she pouted, stared into the camera’s lens, and popped her booty out while on all fours in the first image. Meanwhile, in the second snap, she sat on her shins and kept her eyes closed.

Her long brunette hair did not appear to be styled as her locks cascaded down her back and over her shoulders in natural-looking waves.

Though it was hard to discern, Katya also looked to be rocking a bit of makeup in the snapshot — adding a hint of glamour to her poolside look. The application seemingly included eye shadow, eyeliner, sculpted eyebrows, mascara, and a nude lipstick.

Despite her good looks, though, what clearly stole the show was the model’s killer curves, as she flaunted them with a very skimpy bathing suit.

Katya rocked a black bikini top that featured two thin straps, which seemingly tied around her neck and back. Though she didn’t flash the front of the garment to the camera, the top looked to be quite tight on her. The top also exposed a bit of sideboob.

She teamed the top with a matching pair of bikini bottoms that also concealed very little of her figure. As the briefs were designed with a high-rise, skimpy cut, they specifically flaunted her curvy hips and bodacious bottom. Her slim core was also on display.

Katya did not provide a geotag for the post. In the caption, she stated that was in need of a getaway.

The sultry series was met with instant support and approval from fans, garnering more than 169,000 likes since going live a few hours ago. Additionally, more than 1,300 users also complimented the model in the comments section.

“I need your body please,” one user wrote.

“You always look breathtaking,” added a second admirer.

Katya shared a number of eye-catching posts of herself on social media this past week. Just yesterday, she stunned fans after rocking a tiny powder-blue bikini that showcased her enviable figure once more, per The Inquisitr.