Michael Cohen Spotted Dining Out With Friends Potentially Violating His Furlough From Prison

The New York Post revealed on Friday that former lawyer for President Donald Trump, Michael Cohen, was spotted dining out in New York City with friends — a move that could see him back behind bars, according to some experts.

Cohen was released from prison on furlough in May over health concerns related to the novel coronavirus, which has hit some prison systems particularly hard.

Trump’s former fixer pled guilty to campaign finance violations and bank fraud, among other crimes, and had been serving time behind bars in a minimum-security facility in New York before he was released in the middle of his 3-year sentence, as The Inquisitr previously reported.

“He’s glad to be home in a safer and healthier environment,” his lawyer revealed.”It’s still his prison until his sentence is over.”

Cohen had previously asked a judge to reduce his sentence but it was denied before the federal Bureau of Prisons decided to allow him to spend his sentence at home.

“Ten months into his prison term, it’s time that Cohen accept the consequences of his criminal convictions for serious crimes that had far-reaching institutional harms,” the deciding judge wrote 2 months ago.

Part of the conditions of his furlough is that he stays within a defined area.

“I will not leave the area of my furlough without permission, with exception of traveling to the furlough destination, and returning to the institution,” the furlough form specifies. “I am authorized to be only in the area of the destination shown above and at ordinary stopovers or points on a direct route to or from that destination.”

But that didn’t stop Cohen from heading out to dinner at a pricey French restaurant called Le Biboquet, where a steak will set you back $55 and a plate of Cajun chicken costs $35.

Spencer Platt / Getty Images

Cohen was spotted with his wife Laura and another male and female. The group sat outside on patio seating right outside the restaurant near his Park Avenue apartment. They outlasted all the other patrons, staying at the Manhattan eatery until 11:30 pm.

At that point, the Cohens put on face masks and hugged their companions goodbye before presumably returning home.

One former warden said that the night out didn’t look right and could be considered a violation of the terms of his release. The former warden also noted that he had never seen a furlough include social activities.

Another expert, a prominent Manhattan attorney, said that the visit wasn’t something that they’d ever seen before with a furlough and that it could be an abuse of the privilege of being released because of the pandemic.