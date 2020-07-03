‘The Bold Type’ Spoilers: Kat Kisses Ava After Calling Out Her Name During Sex With Another Woman

Kat Edison (Aisha Dee) and Ava Rose (Alex Paxton-Beesley) will be moving from subtle flirtatious banter to full make-out sessions in next week’s upcoming episode of television series The Bold Type, based on a sneak peek recently uploaded to Freeform’s YouTube channel.

The show follows three women — writer Jane Sloan, played by Katie Stevens; social media director Kat Edison, played by Dee; and fashion assistant Sutton Brady, played by Meghann Fahy; as they live, love, and work at Scarlet Magazine in New York City. During the pilot episode, viewers were also introduced to Nikohl Boosheri as Adena El Amin, a proud Muslim lesbian who quickly became Kat’s on-again, off-again girlfriend.

Kat ended her relationship with Adena during the Season 3 finale, and the two women remained friends. During Season 4, Kat lost her job at Scarlet because she revealed private information about one of the magazine’s board members after he blocked a story about a teen who killed himself after being sent to conversion therapy from being published. During this time, Kat also met his daughter, Ava, who is an “NRA card-carrying Republican,” as she described.

During this week’s episode, the two women engaged in flirtatious banter and Kat invited Ava to be a part of her new podcast. While there, Ava revealed that she was a lesbian, which took Kat by surprise. Later, while having sex with her girlfriend, Kat made the mistake of calling out Ava’s name which solidified her attraction.

The clip for next week’s episode shows the women taking their relationship to the next level as Ava grabs Kat’s face and pulled her in for a kiss.

“This makes no sense,” Kat is heard saying before she’s silenced by Ava’s forceful kiss.

Fans were disappointed by the writers’ decision to end Kat and Adena’s relationship and how they have opted to ignore the other woman’s whereabouts in the last few episodes. After seeing the show setting up Kat and Ava’s relationship, many fans took to social media to express their disappointment at the direction of the story, according to a report by MEA WorldWide.

“And now Kat is portrayed as attracted to Ava, the white conservative. and Adena, the Persian immigrant Muslim woman, and Kat’s first love is nowhere to be seen or heard of. the message to fans is loud and clear. so yes, we’re gonna be angry and shout down this story,” one fan tweeted.

Other fans have been tagging the show’s writers directly, but there has been no official response.