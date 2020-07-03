JoJo Fletcher Shows Off Her Incredible Interior Design Skills In A New Instagram Post

JoJo Fletcher created a stunning office space.

Former Bachelorette JoJo Fletcher took to Instagram on Friday, July 3 to share before and after photos of her most recent DIY project. The former reality television star showed off the progress she made turning a simple, empty room into a cozy office space.

In the first photo, Fletcher could be seen kneeling on the floor on top of a canvas as she prepared a tray of white paint. She was dressed casaully in a white T-shirt with dark blue denim overalls. She accessorized with a pair of black Converse sneakers and wore her light brown hair tied up out of her face in a ponytail.

Laying by Fletcher on the floor were all the tools she would need to begin the job, including paintbrushes, masking tape, a step stool and several other additional cans of paint. Her dog stood behind her looking on as she worked.

The second photo showed the view of the finished room. The once white walls had been painted a navy blue and two basket wall hangings were visible as decor pieces. Fletcher filled the room with a plush looking brown couch with decorative pillows and a blanket. The center point of the room was a white table with several books and decor pieces on it. Other new additions to the room included two wood chairs, a standing lamp, a wicker basket, and a large green potted plant.

In her caption, Fletcher expressed her personal love of DIY projects and how much she enjoys giving spaces just like this one a total makeover. She also promoted a paint brand that she utilized to complete this project called Kilz. She noted that the brands primer and paint helped her create the finished project that she had been dreaming of. The brand Kilz sponsored Fletcher for this particular post.

Fletcher’s post accumulated over 100,000 likes. She boasts 2.2 million followers on the platform altogether. Her many fans took to the comments section to praise her on a job well done as well as to her ask questions about where she got different items seen in the photo.

“Can you come do my whole house when we buy our new place?” one person joked.

“I love the boho baskets wall! Trying to do one of my own… Where can I get them?” one social media user asked.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, ABC has made the decision to re-air Fletcher’s season of The Bachelorette which first aired in 2016. At the conclusion of the season she got engaged to Jordan Rodgers.