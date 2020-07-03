Yaslen Clemente Flaunts Fit Figure In Tiny Romper While Posing On A Daybed

On Friday, July 3, American fitness model Yaslen Clemente shared a series of sizzling snaps with her 2 million Instagram followers.

The photos showed the 23-year-old posing on a daybed adorned with pillows in a white-walled room. She flaunted her fit figure in a strapless tie-dye romper from the boutique, MyPasserella. The garment showcased Yaslen’s incredible curves, slender waist, and lean legs, much to the delight of her audience. She accessorized the sexy look with a necklace, a bracelet, and a pair of chunky white sneakers from Sneaks Club.

For the casual photoshoot, Yaslen styled her platinum blond hair in a deep middle part and opted to wear a minimal amount of makeup, allowing her natural beauty to shine. The subtle application seemed to have featured filled-in eyebrows and a few coats of mascara. Her long nails were also manicured and painted bright red.

In the first image, the Instagram star leaned back, using her elbows to prop herself up. She turned her neck to look directly into the camera. She altered her position for the following photo by laying down. She stretched her arms and closed her eyes, flashing her beautiful smile. The final shot showed her sitting with her back arched, as she puckered her lips.

In the caption, the social media sensation advertised for both Sneaks Club and MyPasserella by tagging the companies.

Many of Yaslen’s followers flocked to the comments section to shower her with compliments. While some simply left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“Such a queen [you are] so beautiful,” gushed a fan.

“You are so fine,” added a different devotee.

“Cute @yaslenxoxo,” remarked another admirer, adding a string of blue heart emoji to the comment.

“Omg you’re so sweet so unbelievably gorgeous! Hope you [are] having a blessed time,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Yaslen has not yet responded to the comments. The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 17,000 likes.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that the digital influencer has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, she has a tendency to post racy content that sometimes pushes the boundaries of Instagram’s community guidelines regarding nudity. Recently, she uploaded a picture, in which she wore a cheeky white bikini on a beach. That post has been liked over 65,000 times since it was shared.