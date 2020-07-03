Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi Flaunts Cleavage In Star-Spangled Bikini Top & Answers Question About Breast Implants

Snooki was asked what her implants were like after breastfeeding.

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi kicked off her Fourth of July weekend a bit early on Friday by flaunting her curves in a patriotic bikini. Snooki shared a photo of her swimsuit with her 13.5 million followers, and she also had a candid response to a fan who asked her a question about the current condition of her breast implants.

Snooki was wearing a black sarong wrapped around her hips, so her snapshot only showed the top half of her two-piece. It was a vivid blue color, and it featured a pattern of faded white stars. The print was seemingly meant to look like the canton of the American flag. The inside edges of the top’s triangle cups had red-and-white trim, while the garment’s string ties around the neck and back were solid red.

Snooki’s bathing suit top put her voluptuous cleavage on full display, and the 32-year-old Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star was also showing off a hint of her sculpted stomach muscles. She accessorized her star-spangled swimsuit with a delicate silver chain necklace, a pair of diamond solitaire earrings, and dark over-sized sunglasses, which she wore pushed up on top of her head.

Snooki had her long brunette hair partially pulled up in a high ponytail, and she appeared to rock a minimal amount of makeup. Her skin looked flawless with a dewy glow.

Snooki’s photo was a selfie snapped in an entryway in front of a staircase. In the comments section of her post, she revealed that the picture was taken inside the beach house that she and her husband Jionni LaValle flipped on the short-lived reality series Nicole & Jionni’s Shore Flip.

Snooki fielded a few questions from her Instagram followers, including one about her chest.

“How are the boobies after your pregnancy?? Wondering how implants are affected with pregnancy and breastfeeding,” the query read.

“Def need to get them redone after breastfeeding again,” Snooki replied.

Another fan asked Snooki how she keeps her energy level up with three children. She and Jionni are parents to Lorenzo, 7, Giovanna, 5, and Angelo, 1.

“Workout to be a strong mawma for them,” read Snooki’s response.

The results of Snooki’s hard work in the gym were evident in her picture, and she often uses her Instagram page to give her fans inside looks at her sweat sessions. In addition to being strong, the former cheerleader has demonstrated that she has excellent balance. In one video, she did a handstand against a wall and showed her fans how she works her upper body by doing alternating shoulder-taps.