‘The Bold Type’ Spoilers: Richard And Sutton’s Marriage In Danger After Huge Confession

The honeymoon phase is officially over for newlyweds Sutton Brady (Meghann Fahy) and Richard Hunter (Samuel Page) after Sutton confessed she didn’t want children on this week’s episode of television’s The Bold Type. According to a new teaser clip posted to the official Freeform Youtube channel, it seems the couple’s marriage could be in trouble during next week’s upcoming episode.

The series tells the story of three women — writer Jane Sloan, played by Katie Stevens; social media director Kat Edison, played by Aisha Dee; and fashion stylist Sutton Brady, played by Fahy; as they navigate friendships, relationships, and career plans while working at Scarlet Magazine. During the pilot episode, viewers were also introduced to Samuel Page as Richard Hunter, a successful older lawyer and Scarlet board member who was madly in love with the young stylist.

Throughout the series, the couple’s relationship hit a few snags stemming from their age difference, but they were able to overcome them and made their way down the aisle. During an earlier episode, it was revealed that Sutton was pregnant and the couple bonded over becoming parents, as previously reported by The Inquisitr. Later in the episode, Sutton suffered a miscarriage, which caused her to realize she simply doesn’t want to have children.

After this was revealed, viewers saw a new side of Richard. The lawyer became angry and threw a glass against a nearby wall, smashing it to pieces. The clip of the upcoming shows the couple engaged in a heated argument.

“This is a life decision,” Richard yelled. “That you made on your own about my life!”

The clip then switches to Sutton sitting in a bar having a conversation with the bartender. The woman behind the bar tried to comfort the stylist by assuring her she and Richard would find a way to move on.

“I hope you’re right,” Sutton responded.

The couple’s story will continue over the next few episodes of the series as they continue to work to address the current cracks in their relationship. While talking to TV Guide, showrunner Wendy Straker Hauser said viewers can expect to see the duo attempt to navigate new terrain.

“They do love each other so, so much. I think we’re going to see them have a little bit more cracks and challenges and watch them as they try to navigate them. So that’s a different, new territory for them,” she said.

She also reminded fans that Richard has always been “the ideal, amazing, quintessential boyfriend/husband [who] reassesses, pivots, and always comes back to how much he loves Sutton,” which could mean the couple will ultimately survive this issue.