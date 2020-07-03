Anllela Sagra Teases Fans With Close-Up Cleavage In Gold Bikini

Friday’s Instagram post showed alluring fitness model Anllela Sagra in a sexy lamé top that revealed a striking amount of cleavage.

Anllela’s fans are used to her looking gorgeous, but the natural beauty is frequently pictured with a fresh face. In this series of portraits, she rocked full make-up and a fancy gold ensemble.

A light coppery shadow was generously applied to her lids. She decided to forgo liner, but her almond-shaped eyes were beautifully defined with a healthy application of mascara. Her thick brows were flawlessly groomed.

Her smooth skin was totally flawless. A rosy blush accentuated her high cheekbones, and bronzer gave her already golden complexion an ethereal glow.

A pale, earthy pink lipstick emphasized her full lips and perfect cupid’s bow.

Rich mahogany transitioned into golden highlights in Anllela’s wavy, waist-length mane.

It spilled over her shoulders, which partially obscured some details of her top, but left her slender neck and delicate collarbone exposed.

Her bikini top was made of two tiny pieces of shimmering gold fabric connected by three thin straps that thrust her ample round breasts together.

She accessorized with a flat gold choker and small, very simple hoop earrings.

She gazed intensely at the camera in all five images. A ring light was reflected in both of her amber eyes, explaining the superbly even illumination of her striking features.

The post’s corresponding caption — as well as Anllela’s distance from the camera and pose in several of the images, particularly the third one — indicate that she was taking “selfies.”

The third image is also the only one in which she broke from her seductive demeanor and made a playful “kissy” face at the camera.

In the first few hours, almost 500 Instagram users expressed their adoration for the model, primarily using heart, heart-eyed, kiss, and flame emoji. Some commented on specifically on her made-up appearance.

“Hello, you came out very beautiful with your makeup…wow,” complimented one person.

“Yu [sic] look so different than normal,” observed a second follower, adding a kiss and thumbs-up emoji at the end.

“You don’t need it. You are beautiful!” assured another.

Some fans seemed exceptionally dedicated.

“I want [to] leave my life under ur feet goddess,” proclaimed one person.

If her Instagram feed and reports from The Inquisitr are any indication, Anllela spends a great deal of time wearing next to nothing, to the pleasure of her 11.7 million fans. Recently she was captured hanging out in a leopard print bikini.