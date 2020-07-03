Shantal Monique Goes Braless Under A Pink Top On Instagram

American Playboy model Shantal Monique took to her Instagram page and wowed her 1 million fans with yet another skin-baring snapshot.

In the picture, Shantal rocked a pink sleeveless top that featured a button-down feature. To spice things up, she left her shirt unbuttoned, tied it at the stomach, and ditched her bra to show off her perky breasts. She teamed the top with a dark pink thong that boasted printed straps. The risque ensemble also allowed her to flaunt her sexy thighs.

Shantal opted for a full face of makeup but chose subtle shades in keeping with the daytime, outdoor photoshoot. The application seemingly comprised some foundation, a pink blush, nude lipstick, nude eyeshadow, lined eyes and a thick coat of mascara. It looked like she finished off her makeup application with dark, well-defined eyebrows.

She wore her blond tresses down and let her locks cascade over her shoulders and back.

Shantal did not mention the location in her post but she could be seen standing against the background of a wooden staircase. She held the knot of her shirt in her hands, looked away from the camera, and parted her lips to strike a pose.

In the caption, she used a motivational statement and wrote that one should understand their worth and shouldn’t settle for less. She also asked her fans about their favorite motivational quotes. Shantal also tagged her photographer Lee LHFGX in the post for acknowledgement.

With four hours of posting, the picture amassed more than 30,000 likes. In addition to that, many of Shantal’s fans flocked to the comments section and posted about 770 messages in which they praised her amazing figure and beautiful looks.

“How are you even real??” one of her fans commented on the snapshot.

“You’re the most wonderful woman in the world. Happy 4th of July, babes,” another user chimed in.

“There’s no elevator to success, you have to take the stairs,” -words that have helped me through the dark times. Looking spectacular, btw,” a third follower wrote.

“You are so sexy and pretty. I can’t even,” a fourth admirer remarked.

Other users posted words and phrases like “goddess,” “perfect,” and “amazing,” to express their admiration for the hottie.

Apart from her fans and followers, the snap was also liked by many other models and influencers, including Casey Fleyshman, Pandora Blue, Elena Romanov, and Lauren Dascalo.

As The Inquisitr previously pointed out, Shantal often wows her fans with her hot snaps. On June 24, she shared a pic in which she could be seen rocking a white lace outfit, one which left very little to the imagination of the viewers.